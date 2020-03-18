Technavio has been monitoring the wall decor market in USand it is poised to grow by USD 8.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005325/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wall Decor Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing introduction of premium products will offer immense growth opportunities, Long product replacement cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing introduction of premium products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, long product replacement cycle might hamper market growth.
Wall decor market in US2020-2024: Segmentation
Wall decor market in USis segmented as below:
Product
- Wall Art
- Picture Frames
- Wall Clock
- Other Decorative Accents
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Wall decor market in US2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wall decor market in us report covers the following areas:
- Wall decor market in USsize
- Wall decor market in UStrends
- Wall decor market in USindustry analysis
This study identifies increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor as one of the prime reasons driving the wall decor market in USgrowth during the next few years.
Wall decor market in US2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wall decor market in us, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Franchise Concepts Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wall decor market in USare designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wall decor market in US2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market in USgrowth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wall decor market in USsize and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wall decor market in us
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall decor market in USvendors
