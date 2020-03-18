Chad Everett Harris Announces the Launch of Scholarship for Business Students

The Chad Harris Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000.

ROCKDALE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Chad Everett Harris announces the launch of his new scholarship program available to business students within the United States or Canada, currently enrolled at a college or university.

Chad Everett Harris is a successful entrepreneur who recently relocated from New Orleans, Louisiana to Rockdale Texas. From the beginning of his career, Chad has built, launched and thrived with creating various businesses and business ideas for several brands.

The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program is offering a three-tiered scholarship, with $3,000 for the first recipient, $2,000 for the second, and $1,000 for the third.

For consideration to be a candidate for this scholarship, applicants are required to submit a 500-word piece that answers the following question "How has entrepreneurship changed and how has technology impacted this?"

Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment.

The scholarship is now launched and will be accepting applicants until May 11th, 2020 at 11:59pm. The winners will be chosen by May 15th, 2020

For more information, please visit https://www.chadeverettharrisscholarship.com

About Chad Everett Harris

Chad Everett Harris is a lifelong entrepreneur. In 1983, he opened a lawn mowing business in Birmingham, Michigan, to help his mother pay the bills. After attending high school in Metairie, Louisiana, Chad moved to Lakeview in New Orleans. His career in the green industry spanned 30 years, with notable landscaping projects in New Orleans including the Audubon Park Golf Course, the Longue Vue House & Discovery Garden, and the New Orleans Sculpture Garden. Recently, Chad Everett Harris relocated to Rockdale, Texas, to partake in building a 100-acre data center that operates high-speed computer servers that are used for AI, video rendering, and other computer services.

Contact:

Chad Everett Harris

apply@chadeverettharrisscholarship.com

SOURCE: Chad Everett Harris

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581403/Chad-Everett-Harris-Announces-the-Launch-of-Scholarship-for-Business-Students