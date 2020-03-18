Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that on 17 March 2020 it made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French financial market regulator) the 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD), under number D.20-0138. This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report as at 31 December 2019, the Board of Directors' corporate governance report, the description of the share buyback programme and the non-financial performance statement.

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 year will depend both on the duration of the epidemic and its consequences on the economy in general and on cross-Channel transport in particular. It will also depend on the decisions of the French, British, European and foreign authorities, which will continue to have a strong impact on traffic.

To date, Getlink considers that, if the recent trend observed were to continue and still more if it were to become amplified, it will not be possible to achieve the 2020 EBITDA targets. It is nevertheless too early to estimate the impact of the situation on the 2020 targets. Getlink will communicate a revised 2020 EBITDA target at a later date. The Group, on the strength of its available cash, confirms that, whatever may be the financial support that may be granted by French or British states, it will be able to meet its debt service obligations in 2020.

This document in French is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website (www.getlinkgroup.com). It is also available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

