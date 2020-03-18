BOOSTHEAT: UPDATE ON COVID-19 - BOOSTHEAT SAFEGUARDS ITS MOST VALUABLE ASSET: ITS PEOPLE

Vénissieux, March 18, 2020



To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, BOOSTHEAT today decided to place most of its employees involved in strategic operations under part-time work and teleworking arrangements, thereby allowing each employee to apply government restrictions and look after their families.

BOOSTHEAT CEO and co-founder Luc Jacquet explained: "We have reviewed all the aspects of our business and have decided to protect our employees and foster solidarity among families at home in order to make our own contribution to the nationwide endeavor and keep the COVID-19 epidemic at bay."

The BOOSTHEAT.20 manufacturer has suspended most physical operations at its three facilities in Vénissieux, Toulouse and Nuremberg as well as its installation program. Only strategic operations are maintained, including customer service. The Company has organized teleworking for essential operations and staff are fully ready to follow the business continuity plan that has been prepared.

"BOOSTHEAT will continue to comply with all precautionary recommendations and requirements issued by the French government" Luc Jacquet added. "Current component stocks will enable us to resume normal production and installation. As soon as the measures are lifted, we will be ready to get back on track."

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext à Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning





