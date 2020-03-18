The global single-use bioprocessing system market is poised to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005431/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 190-page report with TOC on "Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Analysis Report by Product (Bags and mixers, Bioreactors and fermenters, Filtration devices and sampling systems, Bioprocess containers, and Other products), Application (mAb production, Vaccine production, Plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and Other applications), End-user (Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, Biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), Geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/single-use-bioprocessing-system-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity. In addition, the growing product advancements and automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are experiencing intense competition due to the proliferation of drug-related activities and increase in drug patent expiry. They are developing low-cost production capacities, which require the employment of SUB systems. The use of SUB systems minimizes time and cost spent on cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of stainless steel-based systems by eliminating the need for SIP. For instance, the capital and operating expenditure is about 48% and 30% lower, respectively, when single-use technologies are used over stainless steel technologies. The use of SUB systems enhances the return on investments and allows a 50% to 62% reduction in time-to-market. Thus, the substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers Single-Use Chromatography for Bioprocessing products to improve the overall efficiency.

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Materials and consumables, Equipment and instrumentation, and Services specialty procurement. The company offers VWR Single-Use C-Flex Adapters and Extensions, Pre-Sterilized Single-Use Sample Tubes, OmniTop Assemblies, and other products.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely Innovative Materials, Construction Products, and Building Distribution. The company offers Bioprocess Recirculating Mixing System, which is used to support a wide range of mixing volumes.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers Allegro MVP Single-Use System, which is a fully automated bioprocessing system.

Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Shop Products, Applications, and Service Support. The company offers BioBLU f Single-Use Vessels, BioBLU Single-Use Vessel Adaptor Kits, and BioBLU 10c Single-Use Vessels.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Bags and mixers

Bioreactors and fermenters

Filtration devices and sampling systems

Bioprocess containers

Other products

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

mAb production

Vaccine production

Plant cell cultivation

PSCTs

Other applications

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical companies

CROs and CMOs

Biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutions

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Bioprocess Containers Market Global Bioprocess Containers Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and end-user (pharmaceutical companies, life science companies, and academic and research institutes).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005431/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com