A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation strategy for an E-waste recycling company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005627/en/

The client, a leading e-waste recycling company that accounts for majority shares in the e-waste recycling market wanted to gain a deeper and better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions. The client wanted to map the profit potential of customers from specific regions. Strong regulatory laws and increasing environmental awareness among the consumers have paved the way for the sustenance of the e-waste recycling industry. With the recent wave of urbanization and with an increase in the buying power of consumers, electronic appliances have become a need for every household as these are no more luxury items. This phenomenon has given rise to the mass production of electric appliances with a short shelf life.

Request a FREE proposal to better understand the scope of our success story.

Engagement Overview

With an increase in digital transactions and rapid changes in consumer behavior, businesses have a great opportunity to collect and analyze data for a better decision-making process. However, capturing a complete view of customers seems to be cumbersome when the data needs to be integrated from several online and offline channels. Today, customer segmentation strategy plays a key role in maximizing profits and increasing business efficiency, which is one of the key reasons for businesses to deploy customer profiling and segmentation structure. The customer profiling and segmentation solutions offered by Quantzig helped the client to devise a marketing strategy based on customer needs and demographics. The e-waste recycling company was able to analyze consumer behavior in specific regions by breaking them into segments. Since this industry functions on the amount of waste generated by the population, the e waste recycling companies must keep track of the waste generated by the population from a specific region.

Contact us to learn how customer profiling and segmentation solutions can help e waste recycling companies to drive profitable outcomes using a new marketing plan.

"It is crucial for companies in the e-waste recycling industry to keep track of the nature of waste management done by customers from different regions. This can be achieved by implementing robust customer segmentation models, which will analyze the customer behavior by breaking them into segments," says a customer segmentation strategy expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the client's challenges, we put together a team of customer profiling and segmentation experts and performed an in-depth analysis of their consumer behavior. The customer profiling and segmentation solutions offered by Quantzig helped the e-waste recycling company to build a robust, scalable marketing strategy based on customer needs. Also, the e-waste recycling company was able to analyze consumer behavior by breaking them into segments.

Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into our customer segmentation analytics solutions portfolio for e waste companies.

The devised customer segmentation strategy helped the client to:

Analyze behavior by breaking the customer base in segments

Build a robust marketing strategy based on consumer behavior

Request for more information on how our experts can help you with a customized customer segmentation strategy to drive growth across channels.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005627/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us