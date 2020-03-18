The global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF is expected to post a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The geriatric population is vulnerable to various diseases such as atherosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, arthritis, and others. This is prompting pharmaceutical companies to focus on the development of effective drugs that alleviate the effects of such diseases in the geriatric population. Polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients are widely used in the manufacture of drugs. With the increasing global geriatric population, the growth of the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for natural polymers as pharmaceutical excipients will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF: Rising Demand for Natural Polymers as Pharmaceutical Excipients

Natural polymers such as sodium alginate, gelatine, chitosan, and cellulose derivatives are used as polymer-based excipients to manufacture drugs. They increase substance bioavailability and stability during formulation and control the release of microorganisms into drugs. They also act as disintegrates, binders, film formers, matrix formers, release modifiers, thickeners, viscosity enhancers, stabilizers, emulsifiers, suspending agents, and mucoadhesives. Many such benefits offered by natural polymers are increasing their use as pharmaceutical excipients, which is influencing the growth of the polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market.

"Vendors shifting their focus toward APAC and the growing demand for nanotechnology in the medical industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF by technology (solid dispersion technology and particle size reduction technology), type (copovidone, HPMC, polymethacrylates, HPMCAS, PVP, polyvinyl caprolactam-polyvinyl acetate-polyethylene glycol copolymer, HPC, and other types), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However. during the forecast period, North America is expected to witness the maximum incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of technology in medical applications in the region.

