BIOME Oléoactif is an exclusive active ingredient that regulates skin microbiota and reinforces skin barrier function, thanks to a unique composition of innovative active molecules.

This fermentation-derived active is produced by a wild extremophile microorganism from DEINOVE's collection and extracted by Hallstar France's patented oleo-eco-extraction process.

This new ingredient will be officially launched in April 2020.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics, announces the upcoming official commercial launch (in April 2020) of the first cosmetic active ingredient resulting from its collaboration1 with Hallstar France, BIOME Oléoactif

BIOME Oléoactif is the first oil-based active ingredient obtained by extracting rare branched fatty acids from a wild extremophile microorganism into a blend of jojoba liquid wax and oat oil. It contains unique and original fatty acids specific to bacteria, totally absent from the vegetal world, supplemented by polar lipids, known for their moisturizing properties and recognized as being an effective active principle vehicle.

BIOME Oléoactif is a postbiotic extract with a prebiotic effect: it both balances the skin microbiota and maintains the integrity of the epidermal barrier. Besides its moisturizing, restructuring, soothing and emollient properties, BIOME Oléoactif can be combined with all types of ingredients to create a holistic system that promotes healthy, youthful, beautiful skin.

As the heaviest and most extensive organ of the human body (about 2 sq.m. and 4-10 kg), the skin naturally maintains its own "micro-ecosystem", which is constantly evolving throughout life. The micro-organisms present on and in the skin, collectively called cutaneous microbiota, play a real protective role: anti-inflammatory, anti-infectious, antioxidant and repairing. It is considered an integral part of skin barrier that, combined with innate immunity, is essential for maintaining the skin health. An imbalance in the microbiota which may be caused by such factors as diet, hormonal imbalance, lifestyle can then lead to several skin disorders, such as dandruff, acne, psoriasis, or atopic dermatitis.

"BIOME Oléoactif is produced from a rare extremophile bacterium, collected in a hot spring, that DEINOVE has managed to cultivate, and whose potential is enhanced through the original extraction technique developed by Oléos (a French company that become part of Hallstar Beauty in 2016). With this active ingredient, we are positioning ourselves as a key player delivering innovation in skin microbiome products, increasingly popular in the cosmetics industry. Most of DEINOVE strains are naturally present in the human microbiota, thus offering opportunities for the development of pro- and postbiotics ingredients. 2020 promises to be a prolific year for our cosmetics developments", says Coralie MARTIN, Marketing Manager of DEINOVE.

"BIOME Oléoactif is our first product leveraging the microscopic world. It provides innovative compounds, which are not found in the rest of the natural world, including the plant world. This is an exciting area, that we are glad to enter", adds Anne ROSSIGNOL-CASTERA, Hallstar's General and Scientific Manager for Active Naturals.

ABOUT HALLSTAR

Hallstar is a leading global provider of specialty chemistry solutions. The company takes a collaborative approach to every engagement, delivering technical support, chemistry expertise and industry knowledge. Hallstar's Active Naturals line of products, developed exclusively in France, are next-generation natural, 100% eco-designed cosmetic ingredients, based on its patented oleo-eco-extraction technology. These products rely on the synergy between the properties of vegetable oils together with the bio-molecules naturally present in plants, flowers, fruits and minerals.

https://www.hallstarbeauty.com/

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective drugs : A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market: DEINOVE is already marketing a first cosmetic active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech and plans to launch new assets in 2020. Several other cosmetic actives are in development, including with Hallstar and Dow. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

Visit www.deinove.com

1 Cf. Press release dated 30 January 2018

