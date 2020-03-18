Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CXES ISIN: FR0010879056 Ticker-Symbol: 5D8 
Frankfurt
18.03.20
08:17 Uhr
0,524 Euro
-0,059
-10,12 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEINOVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEINOVE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEINOVE
DEINOVE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEINOVE0,524-10,12 %