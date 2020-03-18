Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YFKD ISIN: FR0010828137 Ticker-Symbol: CUX1 
Stuttgart
18.03.20
16:12 Uhr
8,720 Euro
-0,170
-1,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMILA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMILA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMILA
CARMILA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMILA SAS8,720-1,91 %