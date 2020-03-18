Continuing technical trading halt of warrants and certificates by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Electrolux AB as underlying instrument Due to the distribution of shares in Electrolux Professional AB to the shareholders of Electrolux AB and subsequent listing of Electrolux Professional AB, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Electrolux AB as underlying was implemented today and will be continued until further notice. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763718