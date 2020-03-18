Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2020) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) ("Minera" or the "Company") reports that, in light of the increasing global responses to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the Company has executed an internal plan of action to help minimize any disruptions to ongoing operations while ensuring the health and safety of Company personnel, community partners and other stakeholders that our teams interact with.

Operationally, the Company is proceeding with construction activities at the fully funded Santana gold mine in Sonora, Mexico. To date, work continues as planned with personnel and members of the local community actively engaged in the project's development under the direction of Minera's CEO, Darren Koningen. The site area is relatively remote from large population centres.

Minera has rented additional housing space that will allow the isolation of its personnel from the broader population when operating in the major city centers and not at the Santana project site. Elsewhere and where appropriate the Company's staff will work remotely from the Company's head office with capabilities in place to do so without any disruption in day-to-day activities. Company activities will continue to align with the guidance provided by local, provincial and federal authorities in both Canada and Mexico.

Doug Ramshaw, President, stated, "Out of an abundance of caution and community mindedness both in Canada and Mexico, we have enacted a plan to allow the ongoing functionality of Company personnel in their various capacities until the COVID-19 outbreak and its repercussions are better understood. We are fortunate to operate with a streamlined team that can and have been functioning remotely for some time. We expect to provide ongoing updates to all stakeholders of the Company as this fluid situation evolves."

An update on construction activities as well as ongoing drilling will be released in due course.

About Minera Alamos Inc.:

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has an extremely robust and positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed and is nearing the end of the permitting process. A construction decision on La Fortuna could be made in late 2020 or early 2021 and highlights the organic growth the existing projects can provide to the overall production profile. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought 3 mines into production over the last 12 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop low capex assets while expanding the project resources and pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

