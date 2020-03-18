Glenbriar Technologies Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for up to $400,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Glenbriar Technologies Inc. ("Glenbriar" or the "Company") (CSE:GTI)(FSE:G1Q)(OTCQB:GBRTF) announces that the Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units at $0.01 per unit representing proceeds of $400,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing. Proceeds of the offering will go to general working capital and to review possible acquisitions.

Glenbriar has cancelled its planned share consolidation. Subscribers in the previous private placement who received shares based on the planned consolidation will receive an additional subscription unit for each unit purchased. An additional 20,308,000 units and 184,000 broker warrants will be issued at a deemed price of 2.5 cents per share. These units and warrants will be subject to trading restrictions of 4 months.

About Glenbriar Technologies Inc.

Company Description: In November 2017 Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE: GTI.X) (FSE: G1Q) (OTCQB:GBRTF) sold its IT business to Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS), and is currently looking for acquisitions in the technology sector. In January 2020 the company acquired an 18% equity stake in Eleos Robotics.

