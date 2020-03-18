Anzeige
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Tradegate
18.03.20
16:58 Uhr
59,00 Euro
-5,50
-8,53 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,00
56,50
21:36
55,50
56,00
21:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2020 | 21:17
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com) for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)