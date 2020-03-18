Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Presents New Business Opportunities to Address COVID-19, Influenza and Continued Scientific and Business Development Progress

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products, at flexible commercial scales, today announced that its management participated in the ROTH Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

As a result of the precautions being taken regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, the format of the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference was changed from physical to virtual 1-on-1 meetings only. During the conference, Dyadic management presented its updated management presentation with the following highlights:

Coronavirus opportunities and new research partners

New feasibility study with University of Oslo on influenza vaccine

Four novel C1 cell lines with distinct glycan patterns: Man 3-9 , Man 3 , G0 and G2

A copy of the complete presentation is available on Dyadic's website by following the link below:

https://www.dyadic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Investor-Presentation-March-2020.pdf

