



SINGAPORE, Mar 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Ramco Innovation Lab in Singapore today unveiled an advanced 'Touch-less' attendance system with embedded temperature scanning to improve employee safety from the entrance. The RamcoGEEK facial recognition system uses IoT based sensor doors enabling organizations to move towards 'Touch-less' attendance and workplace access in the wake of COVID-19, with the focus back on 'Hygiene'. Ramco will offer the new system on a subsidized basis to Singapore enterprise (250+ employees), expressing gratitude to the city and its workforce where the Innovation Lab and Regional HQ are based.The Ramco Innovation Lab introduced today's innovation based on Ramco's own facial-recognition attendance system, deployed globally across numerous organizations, combined with a thermal imaging device for temperature measurement and associated software. This enables organizations to track staff or visitors with high temperatures that may indicate infection, and build procedures to avoid further contamination caused by biometric scanners. Ramco Systems, headquartered in Chennai, India, is a global enterprise software specialist which has pioneered many HR-related innovations.RamcoGEEK for Attendance with Temperature Capturing can detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature. Where facial-based attendance is a privacy concern, enterprises can replace it with voice to register access. The system is linked to IoT sensor-powered doors which can restrict access in cases where temperature is higher than normal and auto apply leave on behalf of employees. It communicates the information to HR and management in real-time and tracks the movements of a high-temperature staff in the workplace.RamcoGEEK for Visitors system can send notifications when it encounters a person with a very high temperature to the facility manager/facility admin and track the movement of that person within that premise.RamcoGEEK for Contact Tracing can send notifications to all those employees, customers, vendors and others interacted with in-person, in the event any person develops COVID-19 symptoms. Reverse Tracing can also be initiated based on data around positive COVID-19 cases from the external environment. For example, in a positive case of COVID-19 at a restaurant, RamcoGEEK can alert employees who dined at the restaurant to be quarantined based on bills raised."We have a major global health pandemic that has affected many. The spread of the disease has brought the focus back on Hygiene and Health of Employees. We built this application to help better address a crisis through technology. Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be a key to avoiding easy spread of the virus that can take place with a Biometric access system," said Mr. Virender Aggarwal, CEO of Ramco Systems."The launch of the advanced facial attendance system by Ramco Systems is timely, given global concerns over pandemic threats. We continue to see companies undertake a spectrum of innovation activities from Singapore, as they develop new products and solutions to address the needs and challenges of today," said Ms. Junie Fo, Director of Investment Facilitation at the Economic Development Board (EDB), which is backing the new Innovation Lab in Singapore.Complete with chatbots, voice and facial recognition-based workforce management, organizations can deploy Ramco's HR with Global Payroll on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence and device agnostic features now serves more than 500+ clients worldwide. With innovative concepts in artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning, context-sensitive pop-ups and chatbots as self-service customer support, and voice-activated HR transactions based on Google Assistant & Alexa, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for innovation in this segment.With statutory compliance across 45+ countries covering ANZ, Asia including Japan & China, Middle-East & Africa, UK and Ireland, Ramco's HR with Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay and Arabic, among others. To further explore this solution, visit https://tinyurl.com/skgp7kaRamco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace.On the Innovation front, Ramco has been moving towards Active ERP leveraging AI and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it - which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It - transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It - mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It - a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.With 1900+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/hcmFollow Ramco on Twitter @ramcosystems / @ramcohcm and stay tuned to http://blogs.ramco.comPlease contact:Vinitha Ramani+91 44 6653 4204vinitharamani@ramco.comAbout Ramco SystemsSource: Ramco SystemsCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.