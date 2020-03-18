

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Thursday scheduled to release February figures for unemployment, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.3 percent, with the addition of 8,500 jobs following the increase of 13,500 in January. The participation rate is called steady at 66.1 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.7 percent quarterly increase and the 2.3 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



Japan will see January results for its all industry activity index, plus February data for overall nationwide consumer prices.



The all industry index is tipped to add 0.5 percent on month following the flat reading in December. Overall inflation is pegged at 0.5 percent on year, slowing from 0.7 percent in January. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.6 percent, down from 0.8 percent a month earlier.



The central bank in Indonesia is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark rate currently sits at 4.75 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines also will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark rate is currently 3.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX