Dr. Lawrence Addleson: San Diego Dentist Celebrates 50 Year Milestone in the Field

Dr.‌ ‌Lawrence‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌of‌ ‌‌downtown‌‌ ‌San‌ ‌Diego‌ ‌office‌,‌‌ ‌The‌ ‌Art‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry‌,‌‌ ‌graduated‌ ‌in‌ ‌1969‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌University‌ ‌of‌ ‌Southern‌ ‌California‌ ‌School‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry.‌ ‌ ‌

‌SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / The‌ ‌Art‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry's‌ ‌Dr.‌ ‌Lawrence‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌is‌ ‌celebrating‌ ‌his‌ ‌50th‌ ‌year‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌local‌‌ ‌cosmetic‌ ‌dentist‌ ‌in‌ ‌San‌ ‌Diego‌ ‌‌since‌ ‌his‌ ‌graduation‌.‌ ‌He‌ ‌is‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌fewer‌ ‌than‌ ‌70‌ ‌dentists‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌to‌ ‌have‌ ‌completed‌ ‌the‌ ‌challenging‌ ‌requirements‌ ‌to‌ ‌earn‌ ‌the‌ ‌highly‌ ‌respected‌ ‌title,‌ ‌Accredited‌ ‌Fellow‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌American‌ ‌Academy‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cosmetic‌ ‌Dentistry‌ ‌(AACD).‌ ‌ ‌

Art‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry‌ ‌provides‌ ‌general,‌ ‌cosmetic,‌ ‌restorative‌,‌‌ ‌implant,‌ ‌and‌ ‌reconstructive‌ ‌dentistry.‌ ‌Dr.‌ ‌Addleson,‌‌ ‌the‌‌ ‌founding‌ ‌owner‌‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌practice‌,‌ ‌has‌ ‌served‌ ‌two‌ ‌terms‌ ‌as‌ ‌Chairman‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Board‌ ‌of‌ ‌Governors,‌ ‌now‌ ‌known‌ ‌as‌ ‌The‌ ‌American‌ ‌Board‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cosmetic‌ ‌Dentistry‌ ‌(ABCD).‌ ‌Dr.‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌helped‌ ‌develop‌ ‌the‌ ‌rigorous‌ ‌criteria‌ ‌and‌ ‌examination‌ ‌requirements‌ ‌used‌ ‌by‌ ‌The‌ ‌ABCD‌ ‌to‌ ‌test‌ ‌dentists‌ ‌seeking‌ ‌the‌ ‌credentials‌ ‌of‌ ‌Accredited‌ ‌Dentist‌ ‌and‌ ‌Accredited‌ ‌Fellow‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌AACD.‌ ‌Dr.‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌has‌ ‌served‌ ‌as‌ ‌President‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌over‌ ‌6,000‌ ‌members‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌American‌ ‌Academy‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cosmetic‌ ‌Dentistry.‌ ‌ ‌

Dr.‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌knew‌ ‌he‌ ‌wanted‌ ‌to‌ ‌become‌ ‌a‌ ‌dentist‌ ‌longer‌ ‌than‌ ‌the‌ ‌50‌ ‌years‌ ‌he‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌field.‌ ‌In‌ ‌the‌ ‌8th‌ ‌grade,‌ ‌he‌ ‌interviewed‌ ‌a‌ ‌dentist‌ ‌for‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌his‌ ‌classes.‌ ‌He‌ ‌realized‌ ‌then‌ ‌‌that‌ ‌dentistry‌ ‌was‌ ‌his‌ ‌path‌.‌ ‌Though‌ ‌he‌ ‌has‌ ‌worked‌ ‌with‌ ‌‌many‌‌ ‌professional‌ ‌football‌ ‌players,‌ ‌‌pageant‌ ‌competitors,‌‌ ‌and‌ ‌actors,‌ ‌he‌ ‌says,‌ ‌"My‌ ‌favorite‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌being‌ ‌a‌ ‌dentist‌ ‌is‌ ‌seeing‌ ‌the‌ ‌joy‌ ‌on‌ patients‌ ‌faces‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌new‌ ‌smile,‌ ‌some‌ ‌‌customers‌‌ ‌even‌ ‌cry‌ ‌for‌ ‌joy.‌ ‌The‌ ‌‌result‌‌ ‌has‌ ‌exceeded‌ ‌their‌ ‌expectations.‌ ‌The‌ ‌patients‌ ‌and‌ ‌staff‌ ‌are‌ ‌why‌ ‌I‌ ‌still‌ ‌love‌ ‌to‌ ‌come‌ ‌to‌ ‌work‌ ‌after‌ ‌50‌ ‌years." ‌

As‌ ‌a‌ ‌dentist‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌50‌ ‌years,‌ ‌Dr.‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌has‌ ‌seen‌ ‌almost‌ ‌everything.‌ ‌A‌ ‌highlight‌ ‌of‌ ‌his‌ ‌career‌ ‌was‌ ‌when‌ ‌was‌ ‌an‌ ‌Examiner‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌American‌ ‌Academy‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cosmetic‌ ‌Dentistry.‌ ‌He‌ ‌experienced‌ ‌and‌ ‌saw‌ ‌so‌ ‌many‌ ‌examples‌ ‌of‌ ‌incredible‌ ‌work‌ ‌that‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌learn,‌ ‌grow,‌ ‌and‌ ‌appreciate‌ ‌the‌ ‌dental‌ ‌field‌ ‌even‌ ‌more‌ ‌and‌ ‌with‌ ‌this‌ ‌new‌ ‌knowledge,‌ ‌pass‌ ‌it‌ ‌on‌ ‌to‌ ‌his‌ ‌patients.‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Dr.‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌has‌ ‌no‌ ‌plans‌ ‌on‌ ‌retiring‌ ‌anytime‌ ‌soon‌ ‌and‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌serve‌ ‌the‌ ‌patients‌ ‌of‌ ‌Art‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry‌ ‌for‌ ‌all‌ ‌their‌ ‌dental‌ ‌needs‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌‌banker's‌ ‌hill‌‌ ‌office.‌ ‌The‌ ‌Art‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry‌ ‌is‌ ‌located‌ ‌near‌‌ ‌Balboa‌ ‌Park‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌Bankers‌ ‌Hill‌‌ ‌in‌ ‌San‌ ‌Diego.‌ ‌2840‌ ‌Fifth‌ ‌Ave‌ ‌Suite‌ ‌300.‌ ‌It‌ ‌is‌ ‌easily‌ ‌accessible‌ ‌‌from‌‌ ‌the‌ ‌5‌ ‌and‌ ‌163‌ ‌freeways.‌ ‌To‌ ‌contact‌ ‌Dr.‌ ‌Lawrence‌ ‌Addleson‌ ‌or‌ ‌The‌ ‌Art‌ ‌of‌ ‌Dentistry,‌ ‌please‌ ‌go‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌website:‌ ‌‌https://www.sandiegoartofdentistry.com/‌.

