

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is reducing its operating hours starting Thursday, and adding special shopping hours for senior customers amid the coronavirus crisis.



Starting Thursday, the retail giant is changing its operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. It is an effort to give employees enough time to restock shelves, clean and sanitize the store, Walmart said.



From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. Because, they could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The special shopping hours will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.



Walmart stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.



Walmart will temporarily shut down its Auto Care Centers to allow those employees to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.



The retailer said that Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de