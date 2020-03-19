

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market opened higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a 750 billion euros bond-buying program to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the market slipped into negative territory on mounting fears of a global recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism about the ECB stimulus.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 63.91 points or 0.38 percent to 16,662.64, after climbing to a high of 17,160.97 in early trades. Japanese stocks gave up early gains to close sharply lower on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, market heavyweight SoftBank is losing more than 7 percent and Fast Retailing is down 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is lower by almost 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 3 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices crashed to an eighteen-year low overnight.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are higher on a weaker yen, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 4 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 3 percent, Sony is higher by almost 3 percent and Canon is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda Motor is climbing more than 5 percent and Toyota Motor is rising almost 4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Unitika is gaining more than 16 percent, Concordia Financial is climbing almost 15 percent and Showa Denko is rising 12 percent.



On the flip side, Olympus Corp. is losing 9 percent, while Japan Steel Works, JGC Holdings and Isuzu Motors are lower by almost 8 percent each.



On the economic front, overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in February. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was down from 0.7 percent in January.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose 0.6 percent - in line with forecasts and down from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Japan will also see January results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply on Wednesday amid continued concerns about economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.



The Dow plunged 1,338.46 points or 6.3 percent to 19,898.92, the Nasdaq plummeted 344.94 points or 4.7 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.2 percent to 2,398.10.



The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 4.1 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 5.6 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in about eighteen years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. WTI crude for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX