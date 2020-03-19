

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said that it does not expect to achieve its corporate targets for the current 2020 financial year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Osram also noted that it is considering short-time working at locations which are particularly affected, and the temporary closure of some of its own production facilities.



The company noted that its management is constantly and comprehensively monitoring the situation and will take further measures if necessary.



