

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Inc.(HOG) is temporarily suspending the majority of production at U.S. manufacturing facilities, through March 29, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The company's Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility was closed Wednesday afternoon after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19.



'We will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to prioritize employee health and safety' said Jochen Zeitz, acting CEO and president, Harley-Davidson.



York Vehicle Operations in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin facilities Tomahawk Operations have been suspended.



The company will use this time to continue deep cleaning and disinfecting its production areas and common areas to further protect workers upon their return, the Motorcycle maker said in a statement.



The majority of its U.S. production employees will be on temporary layoff with medical benefits, the company said.



On Monday, Harley-Davidson asked employees at its Milwaukee-area headquarters and Product Development Center, except those business-critical roles that must be done onsite, to work remotely through at least the end of March.



