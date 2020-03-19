

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rose in January after falling in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in December. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise. In November, all industry activity index increased 0.9 percent.



Among components, construction activity rose 0.8 percent monthly, after a 1.9 percent fall in December. The tertiary industry activity increased 0.8 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent rise.



Industrial production grew 1.0 percent in January, following a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 1.4 percent in January, same as seen in the prior month.



