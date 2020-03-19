

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate fell in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group declined to seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in February from 3.0 percent in January.



The latest decline was the first time since 2003, when the jobless rate was less than 3.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 274,000 in February from 284,000 in the prior month. In the same month last year, unemployed persons was 312,000.



