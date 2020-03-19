Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on understanding and stopping the causal factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, today announced the temporary postponement of its planned Phase 2 trial of temelimab in multiple sclerosis (MS) at the Karolinska Institutet's Academic Specialist Center (ASC), Stockholm, Sweden, to prioritize healthcare resources behind the fight of COVID-19 and to reduce the risk for MS patients.

"This postponement is a logical and necessary decision to reduce the demands on healthcare professionals, prioritize treatment of COVID-19 patients and safeguard the wellbeing of MS patients," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. "We must put the fight against COVID-19 and the safety of MS patients first. Initiation of the trial will now take place once hospitals have more capacities for clinical research and are able to ensure that MS patients will not be put at risk."

The one-year trial will enroll patients whose disability progresses without relapses, a key unmet medical need, and document the safety and tolerability of temelimab following higher doses, as well as efficacy based on the latest biomarkers associated with disease progression. GeNeuro has previously announced that its cash runway will last until mid-2022, well beyond the end of the Phase II trial as long as the recruitment of its 40 patients is finalized in 2020.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 23 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005653/en/

