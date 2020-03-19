

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) said, due to the fast spread of the coronavirus, a valid outlook on the 2020 business year is currently not possible. The Group previously projected a slight increase in revenue and result from current operations.



In 2019, earnings per share before non-recurring effects increased by 23% to 6.40 euros. Group revenue rose by 4.3% to 18.9 billion euros. Like-for-like, revenue rose 2.1%.



HeidelbergCement said it will postpone its ordinary Annual General Meeting which was scheduled for 7 May, to a later date in 2020. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 2.20 euros per share, a rise of around 5%.



