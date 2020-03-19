Online Voting

Covid-19 Update

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, confirms that its AGM of April 7, 2020 will go ahead, announces online voting procedures, and issues an update on the impact of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) epidemic on its activity to date.

Annual General Meeting of April 7, 2020 2 pm CET

Implanet confirms that its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 2 pm CET on April 7, 2020 will go ahead.

Given current restrictions, this AGM can no longer take place in person, so will instead be held via conference call including a presentation that will be made available on the Company's website. The Company will indicate the log-in procedures shortly.

In accordance with current regulations and recent recommendations issued by the AMF French stock market authority in this respect, logistics have been put in place to ensure that the AGM can go ahead while taking the current health situation into account:

Online voting is available and should be prioritized. To this end, the Company informs its shareholders that the Votacess platform will be open from today, Thursday March 19, 2020. Procedures are detailed in the attached practical guide and are also available on the Company's website at https://www.implanet-invest.com/general-meeting.



If your financial intermediary (your bank) subscribes to the VOTACCESS platform, you can log in to your share management interface with your usual name and password. Although this service will remain open until 3 pm CET on April 6, 2020, don't wait until the last minute

Alternatively, you can also send in a postal vote (subject to the postal service operations), in accordance with the conditions included in the notice of meeting published in the French official bulletin of legal notices ('Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires' BALO) on March 2, 2020.

The Shareholders' AGM is one of your company's key moments.

Your participation is decisive. It allows you to participate, via your vote, in Implanet's corporate project and interact with its senior management.

Shareholders can find the documents pertaining to this AGM on the Company's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale). For any questions about the voting process, please contact the Investor Relations team at implanet@newcap.eu.

Should the required quorum not be met, an AGM on the second call would be held at 2 pm CET on April 21, 2020.

When it submitted its annual financial report on March 9, 2020, and in addition to the publication of its 2019 annual results, Implanet had specified, post-close, that the current coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic had resulted, beyond the human aspects, in the closure of certain areas of activity in some regions, notably in China.

From a factual perspective and as of mid-March, Implanet had not observed any major impact on its activities. Moreover, the Company had recorded good sales momentum across all of its product ranges and geographical regions in January, February and the first half of March. Supplies are currently secured for the coming months with French-based subcontractors and those based elsewhere in Europe.

Following the French government statement of March 16, 2020, the situation has evolved. Whilst keeping in mind that circumstances can rapidly develop, sales in France and Europe are directly tied to hospital activity, and quite logically for now priority is being given to urgent patient care. Implanet is assisting its clients and is ready to respond to a resumption of activity whenever this becomes possible. For now, the Company has implemented all the measures required by the government for its employees, in particular enabling them to work from home whenever this is feasible.

Implanet is thus being impacted to a similar extent as other companies operating within this industry in Europe. It is not possible to estimate the full impact or duration of the current situation. The Company is closely monitoring developments and is adapting to the French government's recommendations.

The Group will keep its shareholders and the markets informed of any major developments in this respect when necessary.

Upcoming financial events:

Annual general meeting, April 7 th , 2020

, 2020 Q1 2020 revenue, April 21st, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Contacts:

Implanet

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33(0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu