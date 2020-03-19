The cable assembly market is expected to grow by USD 65.83 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Optical fibers offer faster data transmission, higher bandwidth, and minimal data loss in comparison to copper wires. They enable distortion-free signals with high transmission rates and can withstand harsh external environments, ensuring high durability. Fiber optics have become immensely popular, with an ever-increasing number of network operators upgrading their existing networks to adopt optical technologies.

As per Technavio, the advent of high-speed cable assemblies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Cable Assembly Market: Advent of High-Speed Cable Assemblies

Technological advances have led to the advent of high-speed cable assemblies. Companies such as Amphenol and Samtech provide high-speed cable assemblies for various applications such as servers, storage, computers, switches, and other data network or communication devices. For instance, AcceleRate, which is provided by Samtech, enables high-speed data transfer at over 56 Gbps pulse amplitude modulation with four-level (PAM4) speeds. Similarly, Amphenol offers various high-speed cable assemblies. Some of them are QSFP+ copper cable assemblies, SFP+ direct attach copper cable assemblies, and QSFP to 4 x SFP+ splitter cable. With the increasing demand for high-speed transmission and high-speed products such as computers and data centers, the demand for high-speed cable assemblies is also expected to rise during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand from aerospace and defense industry and the growth in data centers will have a significant impact on the growth of the cable assembly market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Cable Assembly Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cable assembly market by application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial and others), product (application-specific, rectangular, RF, circular, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the cable assembly market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising investments in telecommunication network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of EVs.

