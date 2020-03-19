Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results 19-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 March 2020 Genel Energy plc Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The industry is currently facing headwinds that challenge companies to demonstrate their resilience and flexibility. Genel has a business model and strategy designed to shelter us from such extreme circumstances, with low-cost oil production, robust finances, and flexibility in our expenditure allowing us to pay a material dividend while retaining sufficient liquidity to capitalise on opportunities and take advantage of future upside. Our strong balance sheet with limited capital commitments allows us to invest in the most value accretive areas and pay this dividend at the prevailing oil price, even in a scenario with a temporary delay in payments from the KRG. We are a business that can generate excess cash at a sustained oil price of $40/bbl. Given the resilience of the business, our strong performance in 2019, and our view of future prospects, we have retained our dividend of 10¢ per share, deferring an increase until external conditions improve. This is a yield of over 20% on our current share price, offering investors the compelling combination of a significant yield from a sustainable dividend and funded growth. Our portfolio positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. It is low-cost and low-carbon - the right assets, in the right location, with the right footprint." Results summary ($ million unless stated) 2019 2018 Production (bopd, working interest) 36,250 33,700 Revenue 377.2 355.1 EBITDAX1 321.8 304.1 Depreciation and amortisation (158.5) (136.2) Exploration (expense) / credit (1.2) 1.5 Impairment of oil and gas assets (29.8) (424.0) Operating profit / (loss) 132.3 (254.6) Underlying profit2 134.9 138.9 Cash flow from operating activities 272.9 299.2 Capital expenditure 158.1 95.5 Free cash flow3 99.0 172.7 Dividends declared 40.8 - Cash4 390.7 334.3 Cash after dividend5 377.1 334.3 Total debt 300.0 300.0 Net cash6 92.8 37.0 Dividend (declared and proposed) per share (¢ 15.0 - per share) Basic EPS (¢ per share) 37.8 (101.6) Underlying EPS (¢ per share)2 49.0 49.8 1) EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($158.5 million), exploration expense ($1.2 million) and impairment of property, plant and equipment ($29.8 million). 2) Underlying profit is reconciled on page 13 3) Free cash flow is reconciled on page 14 4) Cash reported at 31 December 2019 excludes $3.0 million of restricted cash 5) Cash reported at 31 December 2019 less interim dividend paid ($13.6 million) on 8 January 2020 6) Reported cash less IFRS debt Highlights · Ongoing strategic delivery from a strong financial platform, as highly cash-generative oil production increased to 36,250 bopd, up 8% year-on-year · Free cash flow ('FCF') of $99 million in 2019, pre dividend payment · This increases to $153 million (2018: $173 million), or $0.55 per share, taking into account the receipt of $54 million in payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government, due in 2019 and subsequently received in January 2020 · Maiden dividend declared and $41 million distributed to shareholders · Cash of $391 million at 31 December 2019 ($334 million at 31 December 2018) · Net cash of $93 million at 31 December 2019 (net cash of $37 million at 31 December 2018) · Production cost of $2.9/bbl in 2019 · Continued focus on safety: zero lost time incidents and zero losses of primary containment in 2019 Outlook · Genel is resilient to an oil price of $30/bbl, as low-cost production, a flexible capital structure, and robust balance sheet allows the payment of a material dividend, and the retention of a material net cash position at year-end 2020 · Genel has significant capital allocation flexibility with limited commitments, is committed to retaining a strong balance sheet, and will ensure expenditure matches the external environment · Capital expenditure can be reduced to as little as $60 million in 2020, with an expectation that it will be around $100 million at the prevailing oil price, covering maintenance expenditure across our producing licences and investment at Sarta · Genel will sanction activity relating to the expenditure covered in the original $160 million to $200 million guidance range, as and when the external environment improves · COVID-19 is impacting the ease of operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Our producing operations are currently continuing with a reduced staff, but further activity is under review · Given the current market conditions, coupled with the delay in payments from the KRG, drilling activity at the Tawke PSC has been scaled back · Due to the delayed expenditure, 2020 net production guidance of close to Q4 2019 levels of 35,410 bopd is expected to be impacted, with the reduced producing asset work programme increasing cash flow generation in 2020 at the prevailing oil price, although a lower exit rate production will impact 2021 · The Qara Dagh-2 well, which was set to spud in Q2 2020, is now likely to be delayed · Payments for production in October and November 2019, due in January and February 2020, have not been received. The KRG continues to state the importance of ongoing payments to oil companies, and we expect the government to deliver on this promise · Operating cash costs per barrel expected to be $3/bbl, amongst the lowest in the industry, fitting into a world of fewer and better natural resources projects · Genel is yet to receive draft legal documents reflecting the commercial understanding reached on Bina Bawi in September 2019, despite promises from the KRG · Emissions at Tawke and Taq Taq will reduce to 7kg CO2/bbl following completion of the enhanced oil recovery project at Tawke PSC in H1 2020 · Given the resilience of the business and our strong performance in 2019, the Board is accordingly recommending a final dividend of 10¢ per share (2019: 10¢ per share), a distribution of c.$27.8 million, with a view to increasing the 2020 interim distribution should market conditions improve · Genel will seek to take advantage of opportunities to repurchase bonds at a value-accretive price Enquiries: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 1000 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am pleased to welcome you to Genel Energy's ninth annual report, and my first as Chairman. The recent oil price fall, and the as yet unquantifiable impact of the COVID-19 virus, provide significant headwinds, but I am confident that we have the right mix of low-cost assets, flexible expenditure, and financial strength to help us navigate challenges and thrive as the environment improves. Viewed externally, it was clear to me that Genel has a strong portfolio with an attractive mix of assets at complementary stages of their life cycle. High-margin producing fields provide the capital to rapidly develop assets with material potential, which in turn will generate more cash to be quickly recycled into the next phase of growth. It is a rare opportunity to join a company with such a balanced and advantageous portfolio that is able to generate cashflow that creates its own suite of opportunities. It is a testament to my predecessor, Stephen Whyte, that the business is in such good shape, and I would like to thank him on behalf of the Company for his hard work in helping transform Genel's prospects. Having now had the chance to get to know the people at Genel, I have been impressed by the first-class management team, and I have no doubt about the

