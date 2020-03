DJ Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results 19-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 March 2020 Genel Energy plc Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The industry is currently facing headwinds that challenge companies to demonstrate their resilience and flexibility. Genel has a business model and strategy designed to shelter us from such extreme circumstances, with low-cost oil production, robust finances, and flexibility in our expenditure allowing us to pay a material dividend while retaining sufficient liquidity to capitalise on opportunities and take advantage of future upside. Our strong balance sheet with limited capital commitments allows us to invest in the most value accretive areas and pay this dividend at the prevailing oil price, even in a scenario with a temporary delay in payments from the KRG. We are a business that can generate excess cash at a sustained oil price of $40/bbl. Given the resilience of the business, our strong performance in 2019, and our view of future prospects, we have retained our dividend of 10¢ per share, deferring an increase until external conditions improve. This is a yield of over 20% on our current share price, offering investors the compelling combination of a significant yield from a sustainable dividend and funded growth. Our portfolio positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. It is low-cost and low-carbon - the right assets, in the right location, with the right footprint." Results summary ($ million unless stated) 2019 2018 Production (bopd, working interest) 36,250 33,700 Revenue 377.2 355.1 EBITDAX1 321.8 304.1 Depreciation and amortisation (158.5) (136.2) Exploration (expense) / credit (1.2) 1.5 Impairment of oil and gas assets (29.8) (424.0) Operating profit / (loss) 132.3 (254.6) Underlying profit2 134.9 138.9 Cash flow from operating activities 272.9 299.2 Capital expenditure 158.1 95.5 Free cash flow3 99.0 172.7 Dividends declared 40.8 - Cash4 390.7 334.3 Cash after dividend5 377.1 334.3 Total debt 300.0 300.0 Net cash6 92.8 37.0 Dividend (declared and proposed) per share (¢ 15.0 - per share) Basic EPS (¢ per share) 37.8 (101.6) Underlying EPS (¢ per share)2 49.0 49.8 1) EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($158.5 million), exploration expense ($1.2 million) and impairment of property, plant and equipment ($29.8 million). 2) Underlying profit is reconciled on page 13 3) Free cash flow is reconciled on page 14 4) Cash reported at 31 December 2019 excludes $3.0 million of restricted cash 5) Cash reported at 31 December 2019 less interim dividend paid ($13.6 million) on 8 January 2020 6) Reported cash less IFRS debt Highlights · Ongoing strategic delivery from a strong financial platform, as highly cash-generative oil production increased to 36,250 bopd, up 8% year-on-year · Free cash flow ('FCF') of $99 million in 2019, pre dividend payment · This increases to $153 million (2018: $173 million), or $0.55 per share, taking into account the receipt of $54 million in payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government, due in 2019 and subsequently received in January 2020 · Maiden dividend declared and $41 million distributed to shareholders · Cash of $391 million at 31 December 2019 ($334 million at 31 December 2018) · Net cash of $93 million at 31 December 2019 (net cash of $37 million at 31 December 2018) · Production cost of $2.9/bbl in 2019 · Continued focus on safety: zero lost time incidents and zero losses of primary containment in 2019 Outlook · Genel is resilient to an oil price of $30/bbl, as low-cost production, a flexible capital structure, and robust balance sheet allows the payment of a material dividend, and the retention of a material net cash position at year-end 2020 · Genel has significant capital allocation flexibility with limited commitments, is committed to retaining a strong balance sheet, and will ensure expenditure matches the external environment · Capital expenditure can be reduced to as little as $60 million in 2020, with an expectation that it will be around $100 million at the prevailing oil price, covering maintenance expenditure across our producing licences and investment at Sarta · Genel will sanction activity relating to the expenditure covered in the original $160 million to $200 million guidance range, as and when the external environment improves · COVID-19 is impacting the ease of operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Our producing operations are currently continuing with a reduced staff, but further activity is under review · Given the current market conditions, coupled with the delay in payments from the KRG, drilling activity at the Tawke PSC has been scaled back · Due to the delayed expenditure, 2020 net production guidance of close to Q4 2019 levels of 35,410 bopd is expected to be impacted, with the reduced producing asset work programme increasing cash flow generation in 2020 at the prevailing oil price, although a lower exit rate production will impact 2021 · The Qara Dagh-2 well, which was set to spud in Q2 2020, is now likely to be delayed · Payments for production in October and November 2019, due in January and February 2020, have not been received. The KRG continues to state the importance of ongoing payments to oil companies, and we expect the government to deliver on this promise · Operating cash costs per barrel expected to be $3/bbl, amongst the lowest in the industry, fitting into a world of fewer and better natural resources projects · Genel is yet to receive draft legal documents reflecting the commercial understanding reached on Bina Bawi in September 2019, despite promises from the KRG · Emissions at Tawke and Taq Taq will reduce to 7kg CO2/bbl following completion of the enhanced oil recovery project at Tawke PSC in H1 2020 · Given the resilience of the business and our strong performance in 2019, the Board is accordingly recommending a final dividend of 10¢ per share (2019: 10¢ per share), a distribution of c.$27.8 million, with a view to increasing the 2020 interim distribution should market conditions improve · Genel will seek to take advantage of opportunities to repurchase bonds at a value-accretive price Enquiries: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 1000 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am pleased to welcome you to Genel Energy's ninth annual report, and my first as Chairman. The recent oil price fall, and the as yet unquantifiable impact of the COVID-19 virus, provide significant headwinds, but I am confident that we have the right mix of low-cost assets, flexible expenditure, and financial strength to help us navigate challenges and thrive as the environment improves. Viewed externally, it was clear to me that Genel has a strong portfolio with an attractive mix of assets at complementary stages of their life cycle. High-margin producing fields provide the capital to rapidly develop assets with material potential, which in turn will generate more cash to be quickly recycled into the next phase of growth. It is a rare opportunity to join a company with such a balanced and advantageous portfolio that is able to generate cashflow that creates its own suite of opportunities. It is a testament to my predecessor, Stephen Whyte, that the business is in such good shape, and I would like to thank him on behalf of the Company for his hard work in helping transform Genel's prospects. Having now had the chance to get to know the people at Genel, I have been impressed by the first-class management team, and I have no doubt about the

ambition and the growth potential of the business. The quality of assets and people provide a compelling mix, we are a full cycle oil and gas company with expertise across the value chain above and beyond what you would typically see at a similar sized business, and I look forward to working with management as the Board seeks to oversee a period of significant growth, and the creation of material value for shareholders. Clear strategy Our focus is firmly on ensuring our ongoing resilience, enhancing cash flows, and creating optionality. Growing high-margin production, investing in growth, and returning cash to shareholders through a material and progressive dividend is a simple and appealing strategy, with the goal of creating long-term shareholder value. Genel delivered on this strategy in 2019, with almost $100 million of free cash flow generated, even while boosting investment in new growth assets. The Company paid its first dividend in the year, and we hope to grow the total distribution in 2020. We continue to focus on delivery, and Sarta is set to enter production in the coming months, further diversifying our producing asset base. Investment in growth assets is set to continue. Qara Dagh offers exciting potential, and we look forward to drilling the QD-2 well as soon as the situation with COVID-19 improves. With success and a positive operating environment, our organic portfolio has the potential to double our oil production in the coming years, and we also continue to seek cash-generative growth through acquisitions. Given the potential in our existing portfolio though, we are not compelled to make acquisitions, and will only do so should we find an opportunity that fulfils our strict criteria. Overseeing growth Genel has a strong and experienced Board, with a deep understanding of the oil and gas business, and a highly detailed working knowledge of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and surrounding areas that allows us the best possible opportunity to understand and mitigate risk. As you would expect, managing risk is a key focus for the Board. The first priority is of course the safety of our employees and contractors, and we will continue to support management as we strive to continue our excellent performance in this area. As well as safety, employee wellbeing is also important, as a content workforce is a motivated one. The recent introduction of the Genel values emphasises the importance we place not just on the work that we do, but on the way that we do it. A key issue that natural resources companies must address relates to our role in a world facing the threat posed by a changing climate. Reducing emissions across the industry through the reduction of flaring and increased efficiency is a must, while still providing the power to fuel rising living standards. Genel has an important role to play in the forthcoming energy transition and as well as being the right thing to do, positioning Genel appropriately will boost our attractiveness to potential employees and shareholders, and is something that the Board will increasingly focus on going forward. Sustainability As someone who has spent several decades working in the energy industry, it is obvious to me that we are in a period of significant and necessary change, and Genel can and should be at the forefront of that process. When I joined the oil and gas business forty years ago it was an exciting world technically, commercially, and politically. The industry has always been a leader of technological innovation, and the energy that it provides through the production of oil and gas remains vital in order to reduce energy poverty and drive global development - not least by increasing the living standards of people in the developing world. Given the forward-thinking nature of people in the business, and its history of rapid evolution and innovation with the highest regard to HSE standards, the industry is well placed to evolve and support the delivery of the world's power needs during the energy transition. Sustainability is certainly at the forefront of the minds of the management of Genel, and ESG metrics are now incorporated into the remuneration evaluations of senior management for 2020. We recognise our need to provide the world with high-margin, low-carbon barrels that fit into a world of fewer and more efficient natural resources projects, as we continue to build on our aim of creating shareholder value over the long-term as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix. CEO STATEMENT Delivering on our strategy Genel remains focused on delivery, in the firm belief that ongoing delivery of our strategy will see the Company grow and prosper, and in turn provide a compelling offering to investors that will deliver significant shareholder value. External factors are currently providing a very challenging backdrop, but we have a strategy fit for this environment, as we have long been focused on reducing costs, retaining a strong balance sheet, and maximising our flexibility to use this balance sheet in whichever ways can create most shareholder value. In 2019 we delivered on our promises. Production of 36,250 bopd represents a year-on-year increase of 8%, and once again was in line with our guidance. This production, coupled with our focus on cost and cash generation, delivered just under $100 million of free cash flow, even after a notable increase in investment that sets us up to deliver further growth going forward. The level of our cash generation also allowed us to initiate a material and sustainable dividend, a dividend that our resilience allows us to maintain at the same level at the prevailing oil price. Given the external conditions, we have deferred an increase in the dividend until our interim distribution, pending an improvement in the external environment. As well as this organic success, in Sarta and Qara Dagh we added high-quality assets with near-term cash flow. We are already the only multi-licence producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and production at Sarta will further diversify our producing base when it comes onstream this summer. Sarta has the potential to be one of the biggest fields in the KRI and is at exactly the stage in the asset life cycle that complements our existing portfolio. We now have a portfolio with mature and low-cost production, a field set to start producing that benefits from a large pool of past costs, and appraisal of another high-impact opportunity at Qara Dagh. Progress on Bina Bawi has been frustrating, as despite positive progress in discussions leading to an understanding on commercial terms being reached last year, we have not yet received drafts of the legal agreements that will allow us to progress the development of this asset. Genel has geared up for the increased activity ahead, adding strength in depth to our team in 2019. This has boosted internal capabilities in order to have the workforce in place to continue to deliver operational excellence, and this readiness to work to the very highest international standards positions us well to grow as the only multi-licence producing operator in the KRI. A business fit for a low oil price environment Genel's portfolio is advantageously positioned in a low oil price environment. Our cost of producing a barrel of oil in 2020 is expected to be around $3, which is amongst the lowest in the world. We have a net cash position of almost $100 million and flexibility on capital expenditure, allowing us to spend appropriately to the external environment and balance the maximisation of our cash flows with investment in growth. Of course, this investment in the KRI can only continue with confidence in regular payments, which the KRG understands. Should payments continue, despite the low oil price, given our cost base and financial firepower, there are opportunities out there that Genel is well positioned to capitalise on. As Genel grows, we will not lose sight of our focus on acting in the right way as a responsible natural resources company that is committed to ensuring that our actions have a wider benefit. We recently formalised the Genel values, and it is my firm belief that acting according to our values will create a virtuous circle, seeing us deliver our strategy and in turn value for our stakeholders. A business fit for the future An approach combining thorough risk assessment and management, best in class operational execution and a hard-wired awareness of our ESG responsibilities, is of paramount importance at a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges in balancing the provision of energy where it is needed with a changing climate. As we transition to a future of fewer and more efficient natural resources projects there will be winners and losers in the energy sector. This provides an exciting opportunity to position Genel as a winner in meeting the challenges that mankind faces in relation to energy. Natural resources companies that have a role to play during the energy transition, those that will be seen as the winners, are the ones that can provide low-cost, low-carbon energy, in the right locations - jurisdictions where the economic development of their resources provides a clear and compelling benefit to the communities in which the resources are found and produced. Some regions also need the economic boost from power generation in order to fund basic development, and need the power itself to keep the lights on in hospitals and schools. People need energy, and we are proud to provide it in a socially responsible way. The onshore nature of our operations helps reduce our carbon footprint,

