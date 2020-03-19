DJ Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results 19-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 March 2020 Genel Energy plc Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The industry is currently facing headwinds that challenge companies to demonstrate their resilience and flexibility. Genel has a business model and strategy designed to shelter us from such extreme circumstances, with low-cost oil production, robust finances, and flexibility in our expenditure allowing us to pay a material dividend while retaining sufficient liquidity to capitalise on opportunities and take advantage of future upside. Our strong balance sheet with limited capital commitments allows us to invest in the most value accretive areas and pay this dividend at the prevailing oil price, even in a scenario with a temporary delay in payments from the KRG. We are a business that can generate excess cash at a sustained oil price of $40/bbl. Given the resilience of the business, our strong performance in 2019, and our view of future prospects, we have retained our dividend of 10¢ per share, deferring an increase until external conditions improve. This is a yield of over 20% on our current share price, offering investors the compelling combination of a significant yield from a sustainable dividend and funded growth. Our portfolio positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. It is low-cost and low-carbon - the right assets, in the right location, with the right footprint." Results summary ($ million unless stated) 2019 2018 Production (bopd, working interest) 36,250 33,700 Revenue 377.2 355.1 EBITDAX1 321.8 304.1 Depreciation and amortisation (158.5) (136.2) Exploration (expense) / credit (1.2) 1.5 Impairment of oil and gas assets (29.8) (424.0) Operating profit / (loss) 132.3 (254.6) Underlying profit2 134.9 138.9 Cash flow from operating activities 272.9 299.2 Capital expenditure 158.1 95.5 Free cash flow3 99.0 172.7 Dividends declared 40.8 - Cash4 390.7 334.3 Cash after dividend5 377.1 334.3 Total debt 300.0 300.0 Net cash6 92.8 37.0 Dividend (declared and proposed) per share (¢ 15.0 - per share) Basic EPS (¢ per share) 37.8 (101.6) Underlying EPS (¢ per share)2 49.0 49.8 1) EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($158.5 million), exploration expense ($1.2 million) and impairment of property, plant and equipment ($29.8 million). 2) Underlying profit is reconciled on page 13 3) Free cash flow is reconciled on page 14 4) Cash reported at 31 December 2019 excludes $3.0 million of restricted cash 5) Cash reported at 31 December 2019 less interim dividend paid ($13.6 million) on 8 January 2020 6) Reported cash less IFRS debt Highlights · Ongoing strategic delivery from a strong financial platform, as highly cash-generative oil production increased to 36,250 bopd, up 8% year-on-year · Free cash flow ('FCF') of $99 million in 2019, pre dividend payment · This increases to $153 million (2018: $173 million), or $0.55 per share, taking into account the receipt of $54 million in payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government, due in 2019 and subsequently received in January 2020 · Maiden dividend declared and $41 million distributed to shareholders · Cash of $391 million at 31 December 2019 ($334 million at 31 December 2018) · Net cash of $93 million at 31 December 2019 (net cash of $37 million at 31 December 2018) · Production cost of $2.9/bbl in 2019 · Continued focus on safety: zero lost time incidents and zero losses of primary containment in 2019 Outlook · Genel is resilient to an oil price of $30/bbl, as low-cost production, a flexible capital structure, and robust balance sheet allows the payment of a material dividend, and the retention of a material net cash position at year-end 2020 · Genel has significant capital allocation flexibility with limited commitments, is committed to retaining a strong balance sheet, and will ensure expenditure matches the external environment · Capital expenditure can be reduced to as little as $60 million in 2020, with an expectation that it will be around $100 million at the prevailing oil price, covering maintenance expenditure across our producing licences and investment at Sarta · Genel will sanction activity relating to the expenditure covered in the original $160 million to $200 million guidance range, as and when the external environment improves · COVID-19 is impacting the ease of operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Our producing operations are currently continuing with a reduced staff, but further activity is under review · Given the current market conditions, coupled with the delay in payments from the KRG, drilling activity at the Tawke PSC has been scaled back · Due to the delayed expenditure, 2020 net production guidance of close to Q4 2019 levels of 35,410 bopd is expected to be impacted, with the reduced producing asset work programme increasing cash flow generation in 2020 at the prevailing oil price, although a lower exit rate production will impact 2021 · The Qara Dagh-2 well, which was set to spud in Q2 2020, is now likely to be delayed · Payments for production in October and November 2019, due in January and February 2020, have not been received. The KRG continues to state the importance of ongoing payments to oil companies, and we expect the government to deliver on this promise · Operating cash costs per barrel expected to be $3/bbl, amongst the lowest in the industry, fitting into a world of fewer and better natural resources projects · Genel is yet to receive draft legal documents reflecting the commercial understanding reached on Bina Bawi in September 2019, despite promises from the KRG · Emissions at Tawke and Taq Taq will reduce to 7kg CO2/bbl following completion of the enhanced oil recovery project at Tawke PSC in H1 2020 · Given the resilience of the business and our strong performance in 2019, the Board is accordingly recommending a final dividend of 10¢ per share (2019: 10¢ per share), a distribution of c.$27.8 million, with a view to increasing the 2020 interim distribution should market conditions improve · Genel will seek to take advantage of opportunities to repurchase bonds at a value-accretive price Enquiries: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 1000 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am pleased to welcome you to Genel Energy's ninth annual report, and my first as Chairman. The recent oil price fall, and the as yet unquantifiable impact of the COVID-19 virus, provide significant headwinds, but I am confident that we have the right mix of low-cost assets, flexible expenditure, and financial strength to help us navigate challenges and thrive as the environment improves. Viewed externally, it was clear to me that Genel has a strong portfolio with an attractive mix of assets at complementary stages of their life cycle. High-margin producing fields provide the capital to rapidly develop assets with material potential, which in turn will generate more cash to be quickly recycled into the next phase of growth. It is a rare opportunity to join a company with such a balanced and advantageous portfolio that is able to generate cashflow that creates its own suite of opportunities. It is a testament to my predecessor, Stephen Whyte, that the business is in such good shape, and I would like to thank him on behalf of the Company for his hard work in helping transform Genel's prospects. Having now had the chance to get to know the people at Genel, I have been impressed by the first-class management team, and I have no doubt about the

ambition and the growth potential of the business. The quality of assets and people provide a compelling mix, we are a full cycle oil and gas company with expertise across the value chain above and beyond what you would typically see at a similar sized business, and I look forward to working with management as the Board seeks to oversee a period of significant growth, and the creation of material value for shareholders. Clear strategy Our focus is firmly on ensuring our ongoing resilience, enhancing cash flows, and creating optionality. Growing high-margin production, investing in growth, and returning cash to shareholders through a material and progressive dividend is a simple and appealing strategy, with the goal of creating long-term shareholder value. Genel delivered on this strategy in 2019, with almost $100 million of free cash flow generated, even while boosting investment in new growth assets. The Company paid its first dividend in the year, and we hope to grow the total distribution in 2020. We continue to focus on delivery, and Sarta is set to enter production in the coming months, further diversifying our producing asset base. Investment in growth assets is set to continue. Qara Dagh offers exciting potential, and we look forward to drilling the QD-2 well as soon as the situation with COVID-19 improves. With success and a positive operating environment, our organic portfolio has the potential to double our oil production in the coming years, and we also continue to seek cash-generative growth through acquisitions. Given the potential in our existing portfolio though, we are not compelled to make acquisitions, and will only do so should we find an opportunity that fulfils our strict criteria. Overseeing growth Genel has a strong and experienced Board, with a deep understanding of the oil and gas business, and a highly detailed working knowledge of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and surrounding areas that allows us the best possible opportunity to understand and mitigate risk. As you would expect, managing risk is a key focus for the Board. The first priority is of course the safety of our employees and contractors, and we will continue to support management as we strive to continue our excellent performance in this area. As well as safety, employee wellbeing is also important, as a content workforce is a motivated one. The recent introduction of the Genel values emphasises the importance we place not just on the work that we do, but on the way that we do it. A key issue that natural resources companies must address relates to our role in a world facing the threat posed by a changing climate. Reducing emissions across the industry through the reduction of flaring and increased efficiency is a must, while still providing the power to fuel rising living standards. Genel has an important role to play in the forthcoming energy transition and as well as being the right thing to do, positioning Genel appropriately will boost our attractiveness to potential employees and shareholders, and is something that the Board will increasingly focus on going forward. Sustainability As someone who has spent several decades working in the energy industry, it is obvious to me that we are in a period of significant and necessary change, and Genel can and should be at the forefront of that process. When I joined the oil and gas business forty years ago it was an exciting world technically, commercially, and politically. The industry has always been a leader of technological innovation, and the energy that it provides through the production of oil and gas remains vital in order to reduce energy poverty and drive global development - not least by increasing the living standards of people in the developing world. Given the forward-thinking nature of people in the business, and its history of rapid evolution and innovation with the highest regard to HSE standards, the industry is well placed to evolve and support the delivery of the world's power needs during the energy transition. Sustainability is certainly at the forefront of the minds of the management of Genel, and ESG metrics are now incorporated into the remuneration evaluations of senior management for 2020. We recognise our need to provide the world with high-margin, low-carbon barrels that fit into a world of fewer and more efficient natural resources projects, as we continue to build on our aim of creating shareholder value over the long-term as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix. CEO STATEMENT Delivering on our strategy Genel remains focused on delivery, in the firm belief that ongoing delivery of our strategy will see the Company grow and prosper, and in turn provide a compelling offering to investors that will deliver significant shareholder value. External factors are currently providing a very challenging backdrop, but we have a strategy fit for this environment, as we have long been focused on reducing costs, retaining a strong balance sheet, and maximising our flexibility to use this balance sheet in whichever ways can create most shareholder value. In 2019 we delivered on our promises. Production of 36,250 bopd represents a year-on-year increase of 8%, and once again was in line with our guidance. This production, coupled with our focus on cost and cash generation, delivered just under $100 million of free cash flow, even after a notable increase in investment that sets us up to deliver further growth going forward. The level of our cash generation also allowed us to initiate a material and sustainable dividend, a dividend that our resilience allows us to maintain at the same level at the prevailing oil price. Given the external conditions, we have deferred an increase in the dividend until our interim distribution, pending an improvement in the external environment. As well as this organic success, in Sarta and Qara Dagh we added high-quality assets with near-term cash flow. We are already the only multi-licence producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and production at Sarta will further diversify our producing base when it comes onstream this summer. Sarta has the potential to be one of the biggest fields in the KRI and is at exactly the stage in the asset life cycle that complements our existing portfolio. We now have a portfolio with mature and low-cost production, a field set to start producing that benefits from a large pool of past costs, and appraisal of another high-impact opportunity at Qara Dagh. Progress on Bina Bawi has been frustrating, as despite positive progress in discussions leading to an understanding on commercial terms being reached last year, we have not yet received drafts of the legal agreements that will allow us to progress the development of this asset. Genel has geared up for the increased activity ahead, adding strength in depth to our team in 2019. This has boosted internal capabilities in order to have the workforce in place to continue to deliver operational excellence, and this readiness to work to the very highest international standards positions us well to grow as the only multi-licence producing operator in the KRI. A business fit for a low oil price environment Genel's portfolio is advantageously positioned in a low oil price environment. Our cost of producing a barrel of oil in 2020 is expected to be around $3, which is amongst the lowest in the world. We have a net cash position of almost $100 million and flexibility on capital expenditure, allowing us to spend appropriately to the external environment and balance the maximisation of our cash flows with investment in growth. Of course, this investment in the KRI can only continue with confidence in regular payments, which the KRG understands. Should payments continue, despite the low oil price, given our cost base and financial firepower, there are opportunities out there that Genel is well positioned to capitalise on. As Genel grows, we will not lose sight of our focus on acting in the right way as a responsible natural resources company that is committed to ensuring that our actions have a wider benefit. We recently formalised the Genel values, and it is my firm belief that acting according to our values will create a virtuous circle, seeing us deliver our strategy and in turn value for our stakeholders. A business fit for the future An approach combining thorough risk assessment and management, best in class operational execution and a hard-wired awareness of our ESG responsibilities, is of paramount importance at a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges in balancing the provision of energy where it is needed with a changing climate. As we transition to a future of fewer and more efficient natural resources projects there will be winners and losers in the energy sector. This provides an exciting opportunity to position Genel as a winner in meeting the challenges that mankind faces in relation to energy. Natural resources companies that have a role to play during the energy transition, those that will be seen as the winners, are the ones that can provide low-cost, low-carbon energy, in the right locations - jurisdictions where the economic development of their resources provides a clear and compelling benefit to the communities in which the resources are found and produced. Some regions also need the economic boost from power generation in order to fund basic development, and need the power itself to keep the lights on in hospitals and schools. People need energy, and we are proud to provide it in a socially responsible way. The onshore nature of our operations helps reduce our carbon footprint,

something that we are focused on at each field we participate in. Following the completion of the enhanced oil recovery project at the Tawke licence in the first half of this year, for which currently flared gas at Peshkabir will instead be reinjected to increase long-term recovery rates at Tawke, CO2 equivalent emissions from our producing assets will fall to c.7 kilograms per barrel. While this figure will increase as Sarta enters production, plans are already in place to mitigate and eventually eliminate the routine flaring that will initially occur at this field as production expands in the coming years. We are also proud of the significant social impact that our operations have had and continue to have in the KRI and the prosperity that has been created through direct employment and the building of a wide-reaching supply chain. Extensive social projects throughout the years, from the building of infrastructure, libraries, and schools, to ongoing community work, including the successful engagement of our local communities in our recycling programme, has also had a direct impact and will be continued going forward. Material organic growth potential Genel has a low-cost and highly cash-generative oil business, with the potential for material organic growth. The engine room of our cash generation in 2020 remains our oil production, which generates asset level free cash flow even at an oil price of $30/bbl. The bulk of our investment this year is expected to again be on our producing assets, as the speed of returns is compelling, and allows us to rapidly recycle capital into our growth opportunities. Sarta is the first cab off the rank in terms of new cash-generative production, and the addition of production from the field is expected in the summer of 2020. Our near-term focus is on delivering this production, but it is hard not to get excited by the opportunity of converting over 250 MMbbls of the gross 2C resources into reserves as we progress work on the field and meet the contingent milestones. Given the production potential of the field, our oil business has the possibility of doubling production in coming years. Prior to the impact of COVID-19 being felt in the KRI, the drilling of the Qara Dagh-2 well was on track to begin in Q2, and was set to appraise the licence c.10 km north of the QD-1 well. This well, drilled by a previous operator, flowed light oil despite being drilled in a sub-optimal way, and without the benefit of the sub-surface work that has subsequently been done by Chevron and ourselves. We look forward to drilling this well as soon as practicable, as a positive well result that demonstrates commercial flow rates would provide another growth vehicle for Genel, with production that could be expedited, and once again funded from operational cash flow should the oil price improve. Such is the cash flow that our oil business is set to generate in the long-term, providing payments are regular and the oil price improves, should a commercial agreement on Bina Bawi be reached we would be able to fund the upstream development in full and work on developing the gas project while still retaining surplus cash to grow our dividend. Genel has sought to progress to such an agreement in good faith and as quickly as possible. Genel continues to wait to receive the promised draft legal agreements reflecting the commercial understanding reached last year, which appear to be delayed due to ongoing transition in the Ministry of Natural Resources ('MNR'). Outlook and catalysts Our focus in 2020 is again on delivery, and providing catalysts for the creation of shareholder value. We will continue to mitigate the headwinds that we are facing, investing flexibly in the business in line with the external environment, bringing Sarta to production on time, and hopefully having the opportunity to spud Qara Dagh-2. Given the breadth of opportunities available within the organic portfolio we do not need to add assets through acquisition, but we would like to if the right opportunities of sufficient standard arise - and this oil price may offer opportunities for a company in our robust financial position. Genel is aiming to add assets that boost our cash generation and opportunity set, bringing in further catalysts for the creation of shareholder value as we look to build a bigger and better company, fit for the future and a compelling investment proposition. Genel is well set to navigate a low oil price environment, and ready to thrive as this environment improves. We are a low-cost business with the right assets, in the right area, with the right footprint to be a natural winner as headwinds recede, positioned to benefit all stakeholders, and our shareholders specifically. OPERATING REVIEW Reserves and resources development Genel's proven (1P) and proven plus probable (2P) net working interest reserves totalled 69 MMbbls (31 December 2018: 99 MMbbls) and 124 MMbbls (31 December 2018: 155 MMbbls) respectively at the end of 2019. The majority of this decline related to the Tawke field. The decline in reserves does not impact short-term production expectations, with the majority of the decline being later field life barrels. Net contingent resources (2C) have more than doubled to 152 MMbbls, following an external audit conducted by ERCE that estimated a mid-case total recoverable oil resource at Sarta of 593 MMbbls, of which 264 MMbbls is classified as 2C resource. Remaining reserves Resources (MMboe) (MMbbls) Contingent Prospective 1P 2P 1C 2C Best Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net 31 December 379 99 574 155 1,274 1,23 2,826 2,761 4,267 2,73 2018 0 1 Production (50) (13) (50) (13) - - - - - - Acquisitions - - - - - - - - - 250 Extensions - - - - - - - - - - and discoveries New - - - - - - - - - - developments Revision of (71) (17) (70) (18) 19 (58) (234) (447) 105 555 previous estimates 31 December 258 69 455 124 1,294 1,17 2,592 2,313 4,372 3,53 2019 3 6 Production Working interest production in 2019 was 36,250 bopd (2018: 33,690 bopd), in line with guidance and an increase of 8% on the prior year. This increase was driven by the performance of Peshkabir, where gross production doubled to 55,190 bopd. In total, 19 new wells added to production in 2019, with drilling split across the Tawke, Peshkabir and Taq Taq fields. These new wells have continued to diversify our producing well stock, and our production now comes from over 80 wells at three fields. The portfolio will be yet more diverse and reliable for production and cash flow with the addition of production at Sarta later this year. While average production in 2020 to date is 34,400 bopd, in line with guidance, the delayed expenditure at Tawke means that 2020 net production guidance of close to Q4 2019 levels of 35,410 bopd is expected to be impacted. The reduced producing asset work programme, which could potentially save up to $50 million, will result in increasing cash flow generation in 2020 at the prevailing oil price, although lower exit rate production will impact 2021. PRODUCING ASSETS Tawke PSC (25% working interest) Gross production on the Tawke PSC, operated by DNO, averaged 123,940 bopd, of which Peshkabir contributed 55,190 bopd. Peshkabir's impressive performance was driven by the successful addition of production from all four wells completed in 2019. Ten wells are currently producing at the Peshkabir field. At the Tawke field, the existing well stock at the Tawke field produced in line with expectations. Further development drilling activity helped to offset natural field decline in the field, and 12 wells came onto production in 2019. The Peshkabir-12 exploration well has been drilled and testing is ongoing, and a further four firm, and two contingent, producing wells had been scheduled for 2020. 13 firm and two contingent producers were planned to be drilled at the Tawke field in 2020, 10 in the Cretaceous and others in the Jeribe, as the Operator aimed to minimise decline rates. Given the fact that staff movements and rotations have been impacted by border closings, quarantines and other coronavirus travel restrictions, and the current delay in payments from the KRG, this investment has been scaled back. Of the four rigs at the Tawke site, one rig is set to be released following the completion of T-69, while two other rigs are set to complete the current wells at Peshkabir and Tawke and then remain on site, allowing for a prompt resumption of activity once the external environment allows. One rig will continue activity at Tawke, focused on workovers and well interventions. Given the performance of the underlying well stock in 2019, this deferred investment is expected to be cash flow positive in 2020, although the increased decline will impact 2021. The operator expects the Peshkabir-to-Tawke gas gathering and reinjection project, designed to eliminate flaring at Peshkabir as much as practicable while increasing oil recovery rates at Tawke, to be completed in April 2020. Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator) Production at Taq Taq was robust in the first half of 2019, averaging 13,150 bopd, as drilling on the flanks continued to be successful. The TT-32

deviated well completed in January on the northern flank of the field, followed by the TT-20z well on the western flank, and both added production of over 2,000 bopd. These wells then saw a decline in production and were choked back to control water production. Following the testing of water from the TT-33 well, on the southern flank, production reduced in the second half of the year, and the overall average for 2019 was 11,960. The potential of the southern flank is under evaluation, and Genel has since refocused efforts on the northern flank of the field. The TT-19x well was successfully put on production in the second half of the year with a rate of 1,500 bopd, and has been on plateau for five months. The TT-34 horizontal well entered production in December at over 2,000 bopd, and field production has increased to average 12,300 bopd in 2020 to date. The latest well on the northern flank of the field, TT-35, spud on 6 January and drilling is ongoing. Further activity at Taq Taq is focused on maximising cash generation. Given the current oil price environment and capital efficiency of the asset, Taq Taq is not a current capital allocation priority, although this will be reassessed as external conditions improve. PRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS Sarta (30% working interest) Following completion of the farm-in in February 2019, the field partners have progressed the Phase 1A development towards first oil, which is on track for the summer of 2020. Civil construction work at the Sarta field is continuing on schedule, and is now 60% complete, with flowlines laid and buried and the oil storage tanks nearing completion. Following recompletion of the Sarta-2 well and commissioning of the facility, Sarta-2 and Sarta-3 will be placed on production, both of which flowed c.7,500 bopd on test. Phase 1A represents a low-cost pilot development of the Mus-Adaiyah reservoirs, designed to recover 2P gross reserves estimated by Genel at 34 MMbbls. Genel estimates gross resources at Sarta to be c.500 MMbbls. This potential has now been validated through an external audit conducted by ERCE, who have estimated a mid-case total recoverable oil resource of 593 MMbbls, of which 264 MMbbls is classified as 2C resource. 86 MMbbls of this 2C resource is assigned to the Mus-Adaiyah reservoir, giving a 2P/2C sum for the Mus-Adaiyah of 120 MMbbls. ERCE's summed prospective oil resource estimate across the four proven reservoir intervals at Sarta is 295 MMbbls. 133 MMbbls is assigned to the Butmah reservoir, directly underlying the Mus-Adaiyah and the same zone as the oil resource at Bina Bawi, of which it is geologically on trend. Taken as a whole, the Mus-Adaiyah-Butmah reservoirs at Sarta have a summed mid case total recoverable resource estimate of 253 MMbbls. Conversion of these resources into reserves is a key objective of the three well campaign scheduled for 2021, and part of the phase 1A pilot development, with appraisal focused on the resource hosted in Jurassic reservoirs a secondary objective for the 2021 wells. With first oil Sarta in sight, preparations are already underway for this campaign. Construction work on the new well pads is due to start in H2 2020 and the field partners are investigating a range of options to fast-track oil production from these wells should they be successful. Qara Dagh (40% working interest, operator) Genel acquired 40% equity in the Qara Dagh appraisal licence in February 2019, and became the operator through a carry arrangement, covering activity for the QD-2 well. Qara Dagh offers an exciting appraisal opportunity. The QD-1 well, completed in 2011, tested light oil in two zones from the Shiranish formation. The QD-2 well location has been selected c.10 km to the northwest of QD-1, and will test a more crestal position on the structure with a high angle well to maximise contact with reservoir fractures. Civil construction works have made good progress in preparation for the upcoming drilling operations, and the well pad and camp have now been completed, and the QD-2 well was on track to spud in Q2. The well will test the crestal portion of the prospect which, based on a rigorous re-mapping exercise, has a mean prospective resource estimated by Genel at c.400 MMbbls. Genel estimates that the downdip segment tested by the QD-1 well defines a 2C resource of 47 MMbbls. The impact of COVID-19 on the operating environment in the KRI means that it is now increasingly likely that the spudding of the QD-2 well will be delayed. It is hoped that this impact will be short lived and the well, which will take around six months to complete, will be drilled as soon as the outlook allows. Bina Bawi and Miran (100% working interest, operator) Bina Bawi and Miran are assets that have the potential to generate significant shareholder value, and efforts have continued to explore a commercial solution to allow the unlocking of the material resources. Negotiations between Genel and the KRG regarding a staged gas and oil development at Bina Bawi resulted in an understanding on commercial terms being reached in September 2019. Genel continues to wait to receive the promised draft legal agreements reflecting this, and the development of Bina Bawi is now on hold until tangible progress is seen from the MNR. Under the existing PSCs for both Bina Bawi and Miran, effective from 30 April 2020 and 31 May 2020 respectively, the KRG has a right (not an obligation) to terminate the PSCs in the absence of new Gas Lifting Agreement(s) being in place. The KRG is required under the PSCs to give notice of its intention to terminate and there are various consequent provisions in the PSC that provide periods for remedy by Genel and/or delay to any purported termination by the KRG. African exploration Onshore Somaliland, a farm-out process relating to this highly prospective SL-10-B/13 block (Genel 100% working interest, operator) began in Q4 2019, with Stellar Energy Advisors appointed to run the process. A number of companies are assessing the opportunity, and Genel had been aiming to conclude the farm-out process in H1 2020. The subsurface potential of the acreage has been endorsed through the process to date, while the company continues to counsel prospective partners with respect to the operating and political landscape. Offshore Morocco (Genel 75% working interest, operator) the Company recently signed an agreement with ONHYM to extend the license period for the Sidi Moussa Block under a new title, the Lagzira Block. This will allow Genel to complete the processing and interpretation of the multi-azimuth broadband 3D seismic survey completed in late 2018 and conduct a farm-out process ahead of any future decision on whether to drill a well. The duration is for a minimum of 12 months with a further six month extension option. FINANCIAL REVIEW Overview The Company has delivered a third successive year of material cash generation, with $99 million of free cash flow representing over half of our current market capitalisation. We have successfully maintained our rigorous financial discipline - adding, derisking and developing assets using a low-cost, high capital flexibility model that mitigates financial risk, optimises cash generation and expedites capital return and payback. This discipline has positioned us well in the currently challenging environment. Genel entered 2020 with a cash-generative, resilient business; a strong balance sheet; and a fully funded and balanced oil portfolio with material organic growth opportunities that offer upside from all pre-production phases of an asset lifecycle. Even with the recent fall in the oil price, Genel remains well positioned, with low-cost assets and the vast majority of our capital expenditure being discretionary, allowing us to make prudent investment choices and ensure that our expenditure matches the external environment. In 2019, our confidence in our business plan to replace and grow producing asset cash generation at value accretive cost was demonstrated by the commencement of a sustainable and material dividend, with $41 million distributed to shareholders. The financial strength of our business and the flexibility in our cost base has allowed us to reaffirm this dividend despite the current challenging macro conditions, and we remain commit growing this dividend as the headwinds in the market recede. Sustainable long-term dividend yield stock, with the value upside of a growth stock The combination of a resilient business and a fully funded development portfolio offering material growth and cash generation replacement provides investors with a compelling proposition: the robust long-term dividend, currently yielding over 20%, and associated management discipline of a yield stock with the value upside of a growth company. We will continue to maintain our discipline, balance and yield focus in our assessment of capital allocation to growth, both within our own portfolio and in relation to assets that we may look to acquire. We retain the flexibility to control our pace of investment to permit allocation of capital to where it can be put to work most effectively at the time. Resilient business with fast payback Our business model is robust to challenges the sector may face in the future, where only the better projects will attract investment. The current market conditions provide an earlier test, and our business is ready for it. We focus on high-margin, low-cost projects with high capital velocity and rapid payback. In 2019, our production generated revenue of $29/bbl, with operating costs under $3/bbl. Our development assets that we will bring onto

production have commercial terms and physical credentials that deliver attractive economics and returns and we look for new assets that will successfully compete with these assets for capital. This makes our business exceptionally resilient to a downside oil price, with a corporate breakeven in 2020 of $30/bbl, after dividend. Growth funded from existing cash flows, cash available In 2020, under appropriate external conditions, we expected capital expenditure on producing assets to be flat and planned for capital investment in growth to double to circa $80 million, bringing Sarta onto production and drilling a high-impact exploration/appraisal well at Qara Dagh. To illustrate the resilience of our cash flows, if $30/bbl extends for the remainder of the year and we executed this investment plan unchanged, the Company would end the year with a material net cash position after dividend, provided consistent payments from the KRG. The current conditions impact our pace of investment, but they do not change our preference for these assets - they were identified because they fit into our resilient business model that. This model and our financial strength position the Company well to execute opportunistic asset acquisitions when other companies are more distressed. FY2019 financial objectives The table below summarises our progress against the 2019 financial priorities of the Company: FY2019 financial priorities Progress · Continued focus on capital · Capital expenditure was allocation, with principally focused on prioritisation of highest Peshkabir and Tawke, providing value investment in assets rapid payback and thereafter with ongoing or near-term liquidity, and providing cash and value generation incremental production beyond the financial year of the spend · Investment in lower risk · Progression towards Sarta development opportunities first oil and Qara Dagh with high potential appraisal well, submission of FDP for Bina Bawi · Continued focus on · The Company has performed acquiring assets with the detailed analysis on a similar potential to add significant number of external value to the Company through opportunities as 2018, which near to mid-term cash culminated in farm-ins to generation Sarta and Qara Dagh, with a watch list of preferred targets and a cycle of adding at least one new opportunity per month · Continued focus on the · Dividends of $41 million capital structure of the (10¢ FY18 final and 5¢ FY19 Company, committing to interim) were declared in the distributing a minimum of year, with a FY19 final $40 million in dividends dividend retained at 10¢ per each year share. The Company remains committed to increasing the dividend Free cash flow and cash The material cash generation of the three core producing fields continued in 2019. Investment increased production and cash generation at Peshkabir year-on-year, resulting in a Company surplus before growth capital expenditure and dividend of $183 million, which is flat year-on-year when adjusted for constant Brent oil price. Management is focused on growing surplus before growth capital expenditure and dividend. FY2019 FY2018 (all figures $ million unless stated) Actual Constant Actual Brent average oil price $64/bbl $64/bbl $71/bbl Revenue 377.2 332.8 355.1 Opex (37.7) (28.7) (28.7) G&A (excl. depreciation and (17.7) (22.3) (22.3) amortisation) EBITDAX 321.8 281.8 304.1 Maintenance capex (115.1) (70.4) (70.4) Net cash interest (23.4) (25.6) (25.6) Surplus before growth capex and 183.3 185.8 208.1 dividend Development capex (22.1) - - Exploration and appraisal capex (20.9) (25.1) (25.1) Surplus 140.3 160.7 183.0 Working capital and other (41.3) (10.3) (10.3) Free cash flow 99.0 150.4 172.7 Cash due in 2019 received post 54.1 - - year-end After investment in growth the Company generated $99 million of free cash flow (increasing to $153 million if adjusted for payments due in 2019 that were received in January). The 11% reduction from 2018 free cash flow of $173 million to $153 million is a result of the average Brent oil price being $7/bbl lower compared to the prior year and increased investment, primarily at Peshkabir. At year-end, the Company reported cash of $391 million. The strong balance sheet and confidence in the outlook for expansion of our producing asset portfolio supported the payment of a maiden dividend in 2019, with $41 million of dividends declared in year, equating to 15¢ per share - a dividend yield of around 6% based on average share price in H2 2019. The continuation of this robust position, and the durability of our cash flows, now support the continuation of this dividend, and accordingly a dividend of 10¢ per share has today been announced. Cash at the end of 2019 increased to $93 million, illustrating the firepower that the Company has available for investment. Flexible growth capital investment As the Company has delivered free cash generation for the past three years, it has also assembled an attractive and high potential portfolio whilst retaining the flexibility to control the pace of investment to react to the prevailing investment conditions and external environment. Sarta and Qara Dagh were acquired in a combination deal; Sarta has large scale 2C oil resources and Qara Dagh represents high unrisked resource potential at an earlier stage in the cycle. We are working to unlock value from both through sanctioned drilling activity and in 2019, the Company invested $28 million, with both assets progressing in line with expectation through the year. At time of writing, Sarta is on track for first oil from Sarta in summer 2020. The appraisal well at Qara Dagh was set to spud in Q2 2020, but is now expected to be delayed due to COVID-19 Bina Bawi has a large scale 2C gas resource with additional 2C oil resources, and we are working to reach commercial agreements that support investment in derisking and monetising the asset on a basis consistent with our financial model. Our growth plans remain dependent on ongoing payments from the KRG. The KRG advised us that the delay in 2019 payments was caused by external factors beyond the control of the KRG. We have been advised that delays in 2020 have been caused by a reorganisation of the payment process within the KRG. The KRG continues to state the importance of ongoing payments to the oil companies that drive their economy, and we expect them to deliver on this promise. We will ensure that our expenditure matches our confidence in the receipt of ongoing payments, which in the past were sustained when the oil price fell below $30/bbl - and this was a time when they were not receiving money from Baghdad and their exports were considerably less than the nearly half a million barrels a day at present. Outlook and financial priorities for 2020 Our capital allocation philosophy remains the same, despite the recent fall in oil price - invest in those projects with the potential to create most shareholder value, targeting those assets that fit the criteria set out previously. This applies both to allocation of capital to the existing portfolio and also to assets or opportunities that we acquire. In 2020 we will continue to invest in accordance with external conditions, striking the right balance between investing and retaining sufficient liquidity to retain our strong balance sheet and advantaged financial position that underpins our business model and allows us to capitalise on opportunities. Optimising production and developing Sarta, which has an ideal production profile to benefit as the external situation evolves, are key priorities, and we are committed to the dividend. We will continue to be disciplined in our capital allocation and invest in areas where we can deliver most value. Rigorous cost management is maintained across all operations, while ensuring spend is sufficient to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the portfolio, and to maximise (net present) value of the portfolio. For 2020 the financial priorities of the Company are the following: · Maintaining our financial strength through existing market conditions · Continued focus on capital allocation, with prioritisation of highest value investment in assets with ongoing or near-term cash and value generation · Delivery of a 2020 work programme on time and on budget, that is appropriate to the external environment · Continued focus on identifying additional assets that offer potential for significant value to the Company with near to mid-term cash generation, primarily to further build the Company's cash generation options when the override royalty agreement ends in Q3 2022 and provide the basis for increasing the dividend in the future A summary of the financial results for the year is provided below. Financial results for the year Income statement

Working interest production of 36,250 bopd was increased compared to last year (2018: 33,700 bopd), principally as a result of higher average production from Peshkabir offsetting decline at the Tawke field. Revenue increased from $355.1 million to $377.2 million. The year-on-year increase was caused principally by increased cost oil and production, despite the Brent oil price decreasing by $7/bbl. Production costs of $37.7 million increased from last year (2018: $28.7 million) primarily as a result of high production contribution from Peshkabir. Production cost per barrel increased from $2.3/bbl to $2.9/bbl, mostly due to trucking costs in Peshkabir. General and administration costs were $19.1 million (2018: $24.0 million), of which cash costs were $14.1 million (2018: $17.4 million). The reduction from the prior period is a result of higher capitalisation as capital activity has increased, principally at Sarta and Qara Dagh. The increase in revenue resulted in EBITDAX of $321.8 million (2018: $304.1 million): (all figures $ million) FY 2019 FY 2018 Profit oil 117.2 147.1 Cost oil 147.2 97.8 Override royalty 112.8 110.2 Revenue 377.2 355.1 Operating costs (37.7) (28.7) G&A (excl. depreciation) (17.7) (22.3) EBITDAX 321.8 304.1 Depreciation and amortisation (158.5) (136.2) Net interest (27.7) (28.8) Income tax expense (0.7) (0.2) Underlying profit 134.9 138.9 EBITDAX is presented in order for the users of the financial statements to understand the cash profitability of the Company, which excludes the impact of costs attributable to exploration activity, which tend to be one-off in nature, and the non-cash costs relating to depreciation, amortisation and impairments. Underlying profit is presented in order to understand the profitability of the recurring business, excluding the impact of items that tend to be one off in nature, such as impairment and exploration expenditure. Depreciation of $88.8 million (2018: $72.4 million) and Tawke intangibles amortisation of $68.3 million (2018: $62.1 million) increased year-on-year as a result of a combination of an 8% increase in working interest production and higher estimated future costs on the Tawke PSC (depreciation/bbl: $6.1/bbl (2018: $5.2/bbl), noting that these costs are fully recoverable. An impairment expense of $29.8 million was recorded in relation to Tawke and Taq Taq, which is explained further in note 1 (2018: $424.0 million relating to Miran). Bond interest expense of $30.0 million was in line with prior year. Finance income of $6.6 million (2018: $4.4 million) was bank interest income. Other finance expense of $4.3 million (2018: $3.2 million) included a non-cash discount unwind expense on liabilities. In relation to taxation, under the terms of the KRI production sharing contracts, corporate income tax due is paid on behalf of the Company by the KRG from the KRG's own share of revenues, resulting in no corporate income tax payment required or expected to be made by the Company. Tax presented in the income statement of $0.7 million (2018: $0.2 million) was related to taxation of the service companies. Capital expenditure Capital expenditure is the aggregation of spend on production assets ($115.1 million) and pre-production assets ($43.0 million) and is reported to provide investors with an understanding of the quantum and nature of investment that is being made in the business. Capital expenditure for the period was $158.1 million, predominantly focused on production assets and the Sarta PSC ($22.1 million): (all figures $ million) FY 2019 FY 2018 Cost recovered production capex 115.1 70.4 Pre-production capex - oil 22.1 - Pre-production capex - gas 11.9 12.0 Other exploration and appraisal capex 9.0 13.1 Capital expenditure 158.1 95.5 Cash flow, cash, net cash and debt Gross proceeds received was $317.4 million (2018: $335.1 million), of which $91.5 million (2018: $92.5 million) was received for the override royalty. (all figures $ million) FY 2019 FY 2018 Brent average oil price $64/bbl $71/bbl Operating cash flow 272.9 299.2 Producing asset cost recovered capex (105.1) (65.3) Development capex (18.7) - Exploration and appraisal capex (26.5) (39.7) Restricted cash release 7.0 8.5 Interest and other (30.6) (30.0) Free cash flow 99.0 172.7 Cash received post period end 54.1 - Free cash flow is presented in order to show the free cash generated that is available for the Board to invest in the business. The measure provides the reader a better understanding of the underlying business cash flows. Free cash flow before dividend was $99.0 million, with an overall increase in cash of $56.4 million in the year (2018: $172.3 million). (all figures $ million) FY 2019 FY 2018 Free cash flow 99.0 172.7 Dividend paid (incl. expenses) (29.0) - Purchase of shares (13.5) - Other (0.1) (0.4) Net change in cash 56.4 172.3 Opening cash 334.3 162.0 Closing cash 390.7 334.3 Debt reported under IFRS (297.9) (297.3) Net cash / (debt) 92.8 37.0 Closing cash of $390.7 million and net cash of $92.8 million (2018: $37.0 million) exclude restricted cash of $3.0 million (2018: $10.0 million). Net cash is reported in order for users of the financial statements to understand how much cash remains if the Company paid its debt obligations from its available cash on the period end date. Reported IFRS debt was $297.9 million (31 December 2018: $297.3 million), comprised of $300 million of bond debt less amortised costs. The bond pays a 10.0% coupon and matures in December 2022. A reconciliation of debt and cash is provided in note 15 to the financial statements. The bond has three financial covenant maintenance tests: Financial covenant Test YE 2019 Net debt / EBITDAX< 3.0 (0.3) Equity ratio (Total equity/Total assets) > 40% 71% Minimum liquidity > $30m $391m Net assets Net assets at 31 December 2019 were $1,386.1 million (2018: $1,331.4 million) and consist primarily of oil and gas assets of $1,412.5 million (2018: $1,384.2 million), trade receivables of $150.2 million (2018: $94.8 million) and net cash of $92.8 million (2018: $37.0 million). Liquidity / cash counterparty risk management The Company monitors its cash position, cash forecasts and liquidity on a regular basis. The Company holds surplus cash in treasury bills or on time deposits with a number of major financial institutions. Suitability of banks is assessed using a combination of sovereign risk, credit default swap pricing and credit rating. Dividend Maiden dividend distribution of $27.4 million (2018: nil) paid to shareholders in June 2019. An interim dividend of 5¢ per share was then paid to shareholders in January 2020. Total dividends declared in 2019 were $40.8 million (2018: nil), representing 15¢ per share. Given Genel's robust financial position and the positive outlook for the Company, the Board is recommending no change in the final dividend of 10¢ per share (2019: 10¢ per share), a total distribution of c.$27.8 million. The payment timetable is below: · Annual General Meeting: 21 May 2020 · Ex-dividend date: 28 May 2020 · Record Date: 29 May 2020 · Payment Date: 29 June 2020 Going concern The Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the annual report for the period ended 31 December 2019 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note 2019 2018 $m $m Revenue 2 377.2 355.1 Production costs 3 (37.7) (28.7) Depreciation and amortisation of oil assets 3 (157.1) (134.5) Gross profit 182.4 191.9 Exploration (expense) / credit 3 (1.2) 1.5 Impairment of intangible assets 3-8 - (424.0) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3-9 (29.8) - General and administrative costs 3 (19.1) (24.0) Operating profit / (loss) 132.3 (254.6) Operating profit / (loss) is comprised of: EBITDAX 321.8 304.1 Depreciation and amortisation 3 (158.5) (136.2) Exploration (expense) / credit 3 (1.2) 1.5 Impairment of intangible assets 3-8 - (424.0) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3-9 (29.8) - Finance income 5 6.6 4.4 Bond interest expense 5 (30.0) (30.0) Other finance expense 5 (4.3) (3.2) Profit / (Loss) before income tax 104.6 (283.4) Income tax expense 6 (0.7) (0.2) Profit / (Loss) and total comprehensive 103.9 (283.6) income / (expense) Attributable to:

Distributions may be debited to any account or reserve of the Company (including share premium account). Consolidated cash flow statement For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note 2019 2018 $m $m Cash flows from operating activities Profit / (Loss) and total comprehensive 103.9 (283.6) income / (expense) Adjustments for: Finance income 5 (6.6) (4.4) Bond interest expense 5 30.0 30.0 Other finance expense 5 4.3 3.2 Taxation 6 0.7 0.2 Depreciation and amortisation 3 158.5 136.2 Exploration expense / (credit) 3 1.2 (1.5) Impairment of intangible assets 3 - 424.0 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3 29.8 Other non-cash items 3 (2.4) 4.9 Changes in working capital: Increase in trade receivables (55.4) (21.5) Increase in other receivables (0.2) (1.1) Increase in trade and other payables 3.3 9.2 Cash generated from operations 267.1 295.6 Interest received 5 6.6 4.4 Taxation paid (0.8) (0.8) Net cash generated from operating 272.9 299.2 activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (26.5) (39.7) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (123.8) (65.3) Movement in restricted cash 11 7.0 8.5 Net cash used in investing activities (143.3) (96.5) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to company's shareholders, 18 (29.0) - including expenses Purchase of shares for employee share trust (8.2) - Purchase of treasury shares (5.3) - Lease payments 19 (0.6) - Interest paid (30.0) (30.0) Net cash used in financing activities (73.1) (30.0) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 56.5 172.7 Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash (0.1) (0.4) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 11 334.3 162.0 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 11 390.7 334.3 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1. Summary of significant accounting policies 1) Basis of preparation Genel Energy Plc - registration number: 107897 (the Company) is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey with a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RT. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (together 'IFRS'); are prepared under the historical cost convention except as where stated; and comply with Company (Jersey) Law 1991. The significant accounting policies are set out below and have been applied consistently throughout the period. The Company prepares its financial statements on a historical cost basis, unless accounting standards require an alternate measurement basis. Where there are assets and liabilities calculated on a different basis, this fact is disclosed either in the relevant accounting policy or in the notes to the financial statements. Items included in the financial information of each of the Company's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the functional currency). The consolidated financial statements are presented in US dollars to the nearest million ($m) rounded to one decimal place, except where otherwise indicated. For explanation of the key judgements and estimates made by the Company in applying the Company's accounting policies, refer to significant accounting judgements and estimates on pages 21 and 23. There have been no changes in related parties since last year and no related party transactions that had a material effect on financial position or performance in the year. There are not significant seasonal or cyclical variations in the Company's total revenues. Going concern The Company regularly evaluates its financial position, cash flow forecasts and its covenants by sensitising with a range of scenarios which incorporate changes in oil prices, discount rates, production volumes as well as capital and operational spend. As a result, the Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over its forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the annual report for the period ended 31 December 2019 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern. Foreign currency Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency of the relevant entity using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or at the balance sheet date where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at period-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income within finance income or finance costs. Consolidation The consolidated financial statements consolidate the Company and its subsidiaries. These accounting policies have been adopted by all companies. Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Company. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. Transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between companies are eliminated. Joint arrangements Arrangements under which the Company has contractually agreed to share control with another party, or parties, are joint ventures where the parties

