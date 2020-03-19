Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size Worth $69.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global controlled release drug delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 69.8 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems, such as increased therapeutic efficacy, less side effects, and low treatment cost are the factors driving the market growth.

These technologies offer various benefits over traditional delivery forms, such as reduced dosage and dosage frequency, enhanced patient compliance, less gastrointestinal side effects, uniform drug effect, improved drug efficacy and safety, and reduced fluctuation of plasma drug levels.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on application, oral controlled release systems held the largest market share in 2019 owing to increasing usage and ease of convenience offered for administration of medication

Targeted drug delivery is poised to be the fastest growing technology segment during the forecast period owing to various benefits of the technology, such as increased safety and therapeutic efficacy

Osmotic delivery is projected to witness the fastest CAGR in the activation modulation drug delivery systems during the forecast period, due to the ability of this release mechanism to not be affected by various factors, such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility

North America held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure facilities, increasing R&D activities and existence of major market players

Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region along with developments in the of pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, such as India and China

Some of the prominent companies operating in the controlled release drug delivery market are Orbis Biosciences, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Alkermes plc; Johnson and Johnson; Coating Place, Inc.; Corium International, Inc.; Depomed, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc; Aradigm Corporation; and Capsugel

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Micro Encapsulation, Targeted Delivery), By Release Mechanism, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/controlled-release-drug-delivery-market

Presence of multiple in-vivo biological barriers that affects the absorption, bioavailability, and stability of the drug has open wide horizon for the controlled release drug delivery products. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system has enabled delivery of even large and complex molecules such as DNA/RNA, proteins and polypeptides. Additionally, the rising awareness among healthcare professionals, regarding the advantage of controlled release drug delivery systems over conventional systems is expected to drive the demand for the market in long run.

Rapidly increasing geriatric and pediatric population is one of the major factors fueling the demand for controlled release drug delivery systems, due to high cases prescription non-adherence in this age-group. Innovations in various drug delivery systems has been providing geriatric and pediatric population with easy solutions, which are further propelling the market. Controlled release of drug delivery systems can be altered according to required dosage over a specific period of time.

Grand View Research has segmented the global controlled release drug delivery market on the basis of technology, release mechanism, application, and region:

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Wurster Technique



Coacervation



Micro Encapsulation



Implants



Transdermal



Targeted Delivery



Others

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Release Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Polymer Based Systems



Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems



Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems



Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems



Osmotic Pressure Activated





Hydrodynamic Pressure Activated





Vapor Pressure Activated





Mechanically Activated





Magnetically Activated



Chemically Activated



pH Activated





Hydrolysis Activated





Enzyme Activated

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metered Dose Inhalers



Injectable



Transdermal and Ocular Patches



Infusion Pumps



Oral Controlled-drug Delivery Systems



Drug Eluting Stents

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Russia





Switzerland





Netherland





Sweden





Spain





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Singapore





Philippines





Vietnam





Indonesia





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Kuwait

