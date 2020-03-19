

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports declined in February after rising in the previous month, and imports decreased for second month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports decreased by a real 3.3 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.8 percent rise in January.



Imports fell 0.1 percent in February, following a 1.5 percent decline in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports and imports decreased 5.0 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in February.



The trade surplus decreased to CHF 2.018 billion in February from CHF 2.76 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports fell 9.2 percent year-on-year in February.



