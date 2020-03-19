

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), announced its trading statement for the 13 weeks to 1st March 2020. Growth in retail revenue was 10.3%, with average order size up slightly.



Ocado Retail said it has experienced an increase in order demand and basket size as a result of customer behaviour changing in reaction to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The guidance for retail revenue growth in fiscal 2020 of 10-15% is unchanged, Ocado Retail stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OCADO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de