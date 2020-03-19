Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857771 ISIN: JP3481800005 Ticker-Symbol: DKI 
Tradegate
19.03.20
09:31 Uhr
112,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,75 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,00
114,00
10:10
113,00
115,00
10:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD112,00+2,75 %