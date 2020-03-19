Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Worth $24.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continuous advancement in the development of highly sensitive and specific miniaturized biosensors, based on microfluidic systems along with handheld devices, is anticipated to drive the market. These systems are capable of automation, integration, and multiplex detection, suitable for use in areas without well-trained professionals.

Key suggestions from the report:

Glucose testing accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high incidence rate of diabetes and the abundant usage of portable glucose meters

Cancer markers are expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the extensive ongoing R&D activities related to cancer and growing demand for circulating tumor cells (CTC) - based cancer detection

POC tests offer several benefits as compared to conventional lab tests that lead to their high utilization rate in clinics, resulting in the largest revenue share of clinics

These benefits include reduced turnaround testing timeline, delivery of on-site results, minimal contact with clinical staff, and faster diagnosis

Continuous development of point of care devices, especially glucose meters, for home care settings, early detection, and prevention of diseases is expected to drive the home segment at the fastest growth rate

North America dominated the point of care testing market owing to the favorable government initiatives and programs related to lipid and blood sugar level testing that encourage the usage rate of point of care tests in this region

Key participants operating in this market include Danaher; Abbott Laboratories; bioMérieux SA; Trividia Health, Inc.; QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Siemens

Companies are adopting several strategic developments related to the development of biosensors for point of care settings

For instance, in September 2019 , BioMed X completed its collaboration with Roche Diagnostics for the development of nanomaterial-based biosensors for point of care testing

Read 250 page research report with ToC on "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glucose Testing, Blood Gas/ Electrolytes, Cancer Marker), By End Use (Clinics, Hospital), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-industry

These tests have emerged as an indispensable part of modern healthcare, as it improves the quality, accuracy, availability, and affordability of patient care. The uptake of POC devices is rapidly progressing due to the incorporation of advanced technologies. For instance, in July 2019, HiberGene Diagnostics has outlined plans to develop a cost-effective POC testing system based on its licensed loop-mediated isothermal amplification technology.

The growing popularity of rapid testing in near-patient settings has positively impacted point of care testing market growth. The rise in investments to develop advanced rapid testing devices, such as single integrated user-friendly devices, fuels market progression. For instance, in February 2019, the Global Health Investment Fund (GHIF) granted USD 6 million to Atomo Diagnostics for the commercialization of its AtomoRapid diagnostic test platform.

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of care diagnostics/testing market based on product, end use, and region:

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Glucose Testing



Hb1Ac Testing



Coagulation



Fertility



Infectious Diseases



HIV POC





Clostridium Difficile POC





HBV POC





Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections





Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC





HPV POC





Influenza/Flu POC





HCV POC





MRSA POC





TB and Drug-Resistant TB POC





HSV POC





Other Infectious Diseases



Cardiac Markers



Thyroid Stimulating Hormone



Hematology



Primary Care Systems



Decentralized Clinical Chemistry



Feces



Lipid Testing



Cancer Marker



Blood Gas/Electrolytes



Ambulatory Chemistry



Drug Abuse Testing



Urinalysis

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Clinics



Physician Office





Pharmacy & Retail Clinics





Non-practice Clinics





Urgent Care Clinic



Hospitals



Home



Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities



Laboratory

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Chile





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





United Arab Emirates





Nigeria





Qatar





Kenya





Zimbabwe

