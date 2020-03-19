

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) said, to date, trading has been broadly unaffected from the outbreak of COVID-19. However, a material impact on trading is anticipated in the coming months, the Group said.



The Board of RM plc is evaluating a number of actions to balance the conservation of cash with the long-term needs. The Board has decided to recommend the withdrawal of the proposed final dividend at the AGM on 26 March 2020. The proposed final dividend of 6 pence per share will no longer be paid.



