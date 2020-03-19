

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt Plc. (MGGT.L) said that its trading in January and February was in line with its expectations despite a rapidly changing external environment.



The company noted that the near term demand outlook for our products and services continues to evolve and remains uncertain. It has put in place a broad range of measures to significantly reduce cost and manage its liquidity over the coming months.



The company noted that it is too early to provide earnings guidance for the remainder of the current financial year, amid highly fluid market and global macro-economic situation.



