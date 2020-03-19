Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865048 ISIN: GB0005758098 Ticker-Symbol: MGI 
Tradegate
19.03.20
08:52 Uhr
2,522 Euro
-0,067
-2,59 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,249
2,323
10:13
2,262
2,311
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGGITT PLC2,522-2,59 %