

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L) announced that its subsidiary Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with TMB Bank Public Company Limited. This extended exclusive partnership agreement will commence on January 1, 2021.



As per the deal with an initial term of 15 years, Prudential Thailand will provide its suite of health and wealth solutions to TMB's customer base.



This agreement requires the novation of TMB Bank's current bancassurance distribution agreement with another insurance group.



Prudential noted that the change in arrangements will cost Thai Baht 24.5 billion or $754 million, which will be paid in two installments, with Thai Baht 12.0 billion due in April this year and the remainder on January 1, 2021.



