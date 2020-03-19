The following information is based on a press release from Kesko Oyj (Kesko) published on March 19, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Kesko has postponed Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 30, 2020. AGM has pending decision on a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Kesko (KESBV3). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763786