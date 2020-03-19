IAR Systems Extends Capabilities for Safety-critical Applications Based on Renesas RX MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest version of the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX includes new features and updated device support, enabling companies to maximize efficiency and future-proof their industrial applications

IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, launches a new version of its functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas' RX Family of microcontrollers (MCUs). This new version adds extended capabilities including IDE features for improved user experience, stack protection and support for the latest C18 and C++17 language standards. In addition, the toolchain now supports the latest RX devices including the RX66T, RX72T, RX65N and RX72M MCUs with Renesas Trusted Secure IP.

"The new version of our functional safety tools for RX not only extends its safety capabilities, it also enables new possibilities for secure applications thanks to the support of several security-focused RX MCUs," comments Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems. "The combination of safety and security is a growing requirement for our customers worldwide, and we are, as always, dedicated to support our customers' journey with the tools and services needed for their success now and in the future."

IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX enables companies to take full advantage of the performance and power-efficient capabilities of Renesas RX MCUs. Companies choosing the functional safety edition can be sure that the quality and the performance is ensured for the entire product lifecycle. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX is certified as a qualified tool for development of safety-related applications. The certification is made by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, and ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. It also covers the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657, as well as IEC 62304 for medical device software. To ensure code quality, the static code analysis tool C-STAT and the runtime analysis tool C-RUN are integrated with the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX.

As for all functional safety toolchain editions from IAR Systems, this latest product version is validated and delivered as a frozen version. Along with the strong technology, IAR Systems offers a special Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement that includes guaranteed and prioritized support for the longevity of the contract.

In addition to Renesas RX, IAR Embedded Workbench is available as functional safety editions for Renesas RL78 and RH850, as well as for Arm and STMicroelectronics' STM8. More information about IAR Systems' offering for functional safety is available at www.iar.com/safety.

