Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) has today made available to shareholders its 2019 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, together with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

These documents are available to view on the Company's website at www.janushenderson.com/AGM2020.

About Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$375 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Contacts:

Further information

www.janushenderson.com/ir or

Investor enquiries

Jim Kurtz

US Investor Relations Manager

+1 (303) 336 4529

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com