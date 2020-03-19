Socialbakers a.s.: Socialbakers Offers Free Access to Its Social Media Marketing Platform to Help NGOs Around the World Communicate During the COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Socialbakers, the leading social media marketing platform, today announced that it is helping non-government organizations (NGOs) manage social media communications during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a six months free access to its industry-leading platform[*]. The initiative intended to help these organisations communicate with their audience and make it faster and easier to collaborate, plan, create and publish critical educational social media content about the Coronavirus, while their marketing and PR teams work remotely.

"In times of crisis, it is important that we all come together as a society and offer help with the tools that we have at our disposal," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. "It's often a struggle for any organization to stay on top of its social media channels, but during a public emergency like this, we can't not communicate. With this donation of our technology, we offer our full support to NGOs who provide the public with timely and essential information on social media about what we can do to protect ourselves and each other."

With the global rollout of social distancing, social media has become a crucial tool for keeping the public informed about the latest news and guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Socialbakers Suite includes a central hub that NGOs can use to manage all of their social media operations. It also has sophisticated community management tools to help them inform and update their online communities as well as efficiently process incoming queries.

NGOs are encouraged to contact Socialbakers directly at support_NGO@socialbakers.com to begin their free use of the Socialbakers Suite.

[*] The service is effective until September 2020 for the Socialbakers Smart package with 5 Pages, for qualifying NGOs and regions.

