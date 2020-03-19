Ericsson to drive industry digitalization in Sweden with Teracom AB

New 4G deal will enable Teracom to offer secure and reliable mobile connections, including IoT, for critical infrastructure such as electric and water utilities

Ericsson Radio System products, deployed on the 450MHz band, to provide nationwide 4G coverage - roll out starting in Q2 2020

Network to be powered by Ericsson Cloud Core products for 4G and a smooth evolution to 5G

KISTA,Sweden, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teracom AB has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to be the strategic partner of their nationwide 4G network. Ericsson will provide radio access network (RAN) and Ericsson Cloud Core products for 4G and a with smooth evolution to 5G, as well as core transport solutions and security gateways.

Teracom AB is a state-owned service provider in Sweden delivering nationwide communications services to public and private national critical infrastructure enterprises.

Åsa Sundberg, CEO, Teracom AB, says: "Robust and secure communications are an essential component of a digital society. Ericsson's technology gives us the possibility to offer our customers reliable connections, as well as securing a potential path towards 5G."

With 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System products, the network will have a nationwide 4G coverage, while also getting key equipment in place to upgrade to 5G. Teracom is using the low 450 MHz band, which enables wider reach and propagation and is well suited for coverage that benefits remote location sites and utilities such as electric and water. The new network will begin to be rolled out in Q2 2020.

Jenny Lindqvist, Vice President, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: "With a modernized 4G network, Teracom will be able to grow and support an increasingly digitalized society in Sweden and provide their clients with the security and reliable uptime they demand. This new network will be the backbone for many vital services across the country."

Ericsson Radio System provides the world's most powerful mobile broadband with optimized TCO per gigabyte and quick and efficient 5G introduction.

The agreement also includes products and solutions from Ericsson partner Juniper Networks.

About Teracom

Teracom broadcasts radio and television, and offers robust and secure communication solutions to authorities, companies and organizations. Teracom is an obvious hub in the communications community of the future. The company contributes to a free and secure society where everyone has access to communication, entertainment and information whenever you want or need.

Read more at www.teracom.se

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

