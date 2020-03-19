Researchers Harness Potential of Bempedoic Acid to Stir Pipelines in Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market; Better Outcomes in Lowering Cardiovascular Risks Key Objective, Finds TMR

- R&D in PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies for prevention of cardiovascular diseases in high-risk patients strengthens revenue potential in cholesterol lowering drugs market

- Strategic agreements notably in Europe will help players bolster their cardiovascular portfolio; personalized approach to gain traction

ALBANY, New York, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing health burden of cardiovascular diseases worldwide particularly mortality coronary artery diseases stimulate drug makers to increase their stakes in cholesterol lowering drugs market. A new Transparency Market Research (TMR) study estimated the worth of the market to be ~US$ 29 bn in 2018.

Growing number of new drugs, particularly PCSK9 inhibitors and nicotinic acid, has helped the global healthcare industry target patients who are high risk of cardiovascular events such as hypercholesterolemia. In coming years, clinical trials involving PCSK9 inhibitors will invigorate the drug pipelines. All these will propel the market clock a CAGR of ~3% during 2019-2027.

Analysts at TMR opine that though statins witness wide acceptance in patients for lowering cholesterol, given the side effects healthcare companies need to move cautiously. Hence, players are stressing on the high safety profile of statins combined with Ezetimibe or PCSK9 inhibitors to reduce LDL-C, and to boost drug tolerance in patients.

Key Takeaways in Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market Study

Of all drug classes, statins and combination segment held the major share in 2018; the segment expected to continue retain its lead through 2027

Among the key drug classes, PCSK9 inhibitors to grow at promising rate year-over-year from 2019 to 2027; new approvals key to growth

Of the various indications, hypercholesterolemia was the leasing segment in 2018; however, coronary artery diseases expected to attract more investments among drug makers

Among the various distribution channels, retail pharmacies accounted for the major revenue in 2018; patients' preference attribute the segmental growth

Regionally, North America led the market in 2018; it is likely to contribute the dominant share, attributed mainly to rising prescription of cholesterol lowering drugs

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

The high risk of heart diseases is evident in the marked prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which is a key driver for development of cholesterol lowering drugs pipeline. Some of the statistics that help the epidemiology of CVD are:

Per an estimation by the WHO, CVD is leading cause of death globally with an estimated 17.7 million deaths in 2015.

1 in every 4 deaths is caused by CVD in the U.S.

The markedly high prevalence of coronary artery diseases is one of the foremost drivers of the cholesterol lowering drugs market

According to CDC, 18.2 million adults with age 20 years or more have coronary artery diseases; the prevalence of the disease is expected to rise with aging. Cholesterol lowering drugs occupy vital part in the management of cardiovascular events in patients.

The prevalence of LDL cholesterol in patient population has also been a steady factor.

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market: Region-wise Analysis

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is brimming with massive opportunities. This is due to the presence of vast patient pool. Further, the growing awareness of mortality arising out of bad cholesterol in the regional populations also bolster the prospects of cholesterol-lowering drugs. People with lifestyle-driven heart diseases has also risen, boosting the awareness. Further, rapidly aging populations in some of the countries also will contribute revenue stream to numerous global drug manufacturers.

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market Competition Landscape

Players in the cholesterol lowering drugs market are striving to develop alternatives to statins. Manufacturers are bolstering production capabilities to and harnessing the potential in bempedoic acid to unveil better drug formulations. Top players are leaning on obtaining approvals for bempedoic-induced drugs in Europe. In coming years, they will be focusing on unveiling oral cholesterol lowering drugs with better tolerability.

Some of the drug companies looking to strengthen their stakes in the cholesterol lowering drugs market are Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Sanofi. These players are leaning on research and development of drugs approvals that can target specific indications. To this end, they are entering into partnerships and deals.

The cholesterol lowering drugs market is segmented on the basis of:

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Statins & Combination



PCSK9 Inhibitors



Bile Acid Sequestrants



Fibrates



Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors



Others

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market, by Indication

Hypercholesterolemia



Coronary Artery Disease



Higher Triglycerides

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

