

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. announced that its affiliate New York Stock Exchange or NYSE will temporarily close equities and options trading floors in its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



With effect from Monday's market open, the exchange will move to fully electronic trading on a temporary basis.



The decision comes as coronavirus has spread to all 50 states in the United States, with 116 deaths and more than 6,500 confirmed cases nationwide. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was considering a lockdown.



In its statement, the ICE noted that trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption.



The facilities to be closed include the NYSE equities trading floor in New York, NYSE American Options trading floor in New York, and NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco.



The company will continue to monitor events to determine the appropriate time to re-open the NYSE trading floors.



Stacey Cunningham, President of the New York Stock Exchange, said, 'While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors.'



