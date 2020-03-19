

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its fiscal 2019 earnings before taxes rose 22.3 percent to 236.3 million euros. Earnings per share was 4.06 euros compared to 3.27 euros.



Fiscal 2019 revenues increased 24.3 percent to 5.37 billion euros. Revenues grew by double-digit rates in all regions and segments. The group's organic growth was 15.2 percent.



For fiscal 2020, despite the uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic, Bechtle affirmed its plan to significantly increase revenue and earnings. The target EBT margin is to be at least on par with the previous year, the company said.



Bechtle AG proposed to the General Meeting to increase the dividend by 20 percent to 1.20 euros per share.



