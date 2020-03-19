Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, present its technology to the public.

The Company, through the service of Privateer Market Force and Cornerstone Communications presented its Passive Portal at:

WTOP | Washington's Top News

Please see: https://wtop.com/j-j-green-national/2020/03/the-hunt-new-technology-to-detect-weapons/

With this first presentation by our CEO Mr. Merrill Moses, the Company started its Nation-Wide Marketing Campaign to present it's unique, PASSIVE PORTAL, walk-through scanning system, detecting weapons and other dangerous objects to the Nation and the World.

Further presentations are scheduled in the coming weeks with three of the largest, nationwide business and news publications and news media organizations.

Most of the interest is derived from the fact that the Passive Portal is the only non radiation emitting, weapons scanning system and perfect for churches, schools and similar environments. As you may know, President Trump signed a bipartisan bill on January 27, 2020. The measure authorizes an annual appropriation of $75 million through fiscal 2024 for a non-profit security grant program under the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Please see: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/27/trump-signs-bill-improve-religious-groups-security/

This provides funding to 350,000 churches, synagogues and other Houses of Worship with funds to acquire security systems, like our Passive Portal.

We are developing a nationwide public relations and digital marketing program to reach 350,000 Houses of Worship nationwide with a turnkey program for installing and using Passive Portal in churches, synagogues etc. and even assistance in applying for their US Federal funding to pay for it.

Homeland Security:

As announced in our previous release we submitted a presentation to TSA of the Department of Homeland Security:



Please see:

https://beta.sam.gov/api/prod/opps/v3/opportunities/resources/files/f5fcebd2058248378a233d837e1b5034/download

The Company is completing its R & D for a potential Walk-Through Scanner adapted to the various needs at Airports in the USA and Worldwide.

The European Union (EU) has already issued a ban for all X-Ray airport scanners.

Production:

The Company is completing the installation of the production and assembly equipment at its Rexburg location and as a result will be able to speed up the production and assembly of its first 20 units considerably.

"I am delighted that with my presentation at WTO Radio and future presentations, a major step towards national acceptance of our advanced safety technology and a huge 'win' for our Company. As we will soon become known 'Nationwide' as the best source for a 'harmless' solution to the problem of 'security' for our schools, sporting events, airports and other public venues. This awareness allows us to better demonstrate our 'Safe Healthy" solution to better protect our children... and the public at large from the heightened problem of weapons being brought to our schools and other at-risk public venues" says President and CEO of Defense Technologies International Corp.

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

The Team at DTII/PSSI and all of its Consultants appreciate the support of all its shareholders and advocates and hope that everyone survives this 'Trying Time' in good health and wish to one and all, a healthy and a happy life.

