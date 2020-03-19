EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports the FY2019 Financial Results 2020-03-19 / 13:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mechel Reports the FY2019 Financial Results MECHEL REPORTS THE FY2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Consolidated revenue - 296.6 bln rubles (-5% compared to FY2018) EBITDA[*] - 53.4 bln rubles (-29% compared to FY2018) Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO - 2.4 bln rubles Moscow, Russia - March 19, 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the FY2019. Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented: "Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 went down by 29% as compared to 2018. The key factor in that was the decrease in the steel segment's EBITDA due to steel product output and sales reduction as Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant implemented a large-scale facility upgrade. It should be noted that these measures on modernization of our facilities on a short-term horizon will have an undisputedly positive effect on both the output volumes and profitability. For instance , the capacity of the upgraded blast furnace and converter that were put into operation last week will go up 15% following the re-equipment. Moreover, the ecological measures that were part of those repairs will allow to minimize these facilities' impact on the environment. Further efforts in this direction, which will continue in 2020, will enable us to expand our product range, improve both its quality and environmental characteristics. "The mining division's financial results were primarily hit by the negative dynamics of the metallurgical coals market. The decrease in coal mining volumes in the first half of last year, following the overstocking at the end of 2018, also had its impact. At the same time, in 2019 we implemented the program of renewing and restoring our mining equipment and managed to attain high mining levels by the year's end. The fourth quarter's results are the highest since 2016. As the division maintains those high levels and continues to improve them, it will be able to yield good results even as the markets remain volatile. "The cash flow generated by the company enables us to meet our obligations on debt servicing and partly repay our debts. Nevertheless, it will not be enough to keep up with the repayment schedule set by our current loan agreements. We are actively negotiating with our major lenders regarding repayment schedule changes and expect to sign restructuring agreements with banks in the next few months." Consolidated Results For The Full Year 2019 Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 296,567 312,574 -5% 68,376 74,865 -9% from contracts with external customers Operating profit 31,498 49,780 -37% 2,560 8,179 -69% EBITDA 53,428 75,667 -29% 9,361 13,720 -32% EBITDA, margin 18% 24% 14% 18% Profit / (loss) 2,409 12,628 -81% (9,765) (571) 1610% attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO Mechel PAO's Chief Financial Officer Nelli Galeyeva commented: "Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 totaled 53.4 billion rubles. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO went down by 10.2 billion rubles year-on-year and reached 2.4 billion rubles in 2019. The dynamics of this indicator was largely due to the gross profit's decrease by 26.1 billion rubles as revenue from sales to third parties decreased while cost of sales went up. The effect was offset by the growth of foreign exchange gains on foreign currency obligations due to the ruble strengthened against US dollar and euro in the reporting period. "The operating cash flow in 2019 went down by 10.4 billion rubles to 57.7 billion rubles from 68.1 billion rubles as compared to 2018, and slightly decreased to 15.1 billion rubles in 4Q2019 as compared to 15.8 billion rubles in 3Q2019. "In 2019, the Group's finance costs went down by 3.2 billion rubles or 8% as compared to 2018, which was due to a lower Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate and other floating rates, as well as the Group's efforts on restructuring its debt leverage and decreasing borrowing costs. In 4Q2019, finance costs went down by 0.1 billion rubles to 9.4 billion rubles as compared to 9.5 billion rubles in 3Q2019, which also corresponds to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate decrease. "Interest paid in 4Q2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, totaled 7.3 billion rubles, which corresponds to the average quarterly value of this indicator. Interest paid in 2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, totaled 31.2 billion rubles, which is 2.5 billion or 8% less than in 2018 when it totaled 33.7 billion rubles. "In November 2019, Sberbank transferred to VTB Bank its rights to debt payment on the loan granted to the Group's subsidiaries - Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant - for a total of 49 billion rubles, excluding the interest in arrears penalty of 552 million rubles, which may be called for in 2022 and which Sberbank remains entitled to. "The Group's net debt excluding fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and options went down by 23 billion rubles as compared to December 31, 2018, and amounted to 400 billion rubles. This was due to the ruble strengthening against US dollar and euro, as well as the repayment of 20.8 billion rubles of debt, which was partly offset by new loans totaling 7.6 billion rubles, as well as increased lease obligations in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases. "The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio amounted to 7.5 at the end of 2019 as compared to 5.6 at the end of 2018. This figure grew due to EBITDA decrease." Mining Segment Revenue from contracts with external customers in 2019 went down by 4% as compared to 2018. This was due to a coal prices decrease at both domestic and international markets, which was partly offset by an increase in sales volumes. Revenue in 4Q2019 went down by 16% quarter-on-quarter both due to lower prices and a decrease in coking coal concentrate sales to third parties as some coal volumes were redirected to intra-group consumption. At the same time, coking coal concentrate sales grew year-on-year. The division's EBITDA in 2019 went down by 14% year-on-year as prices for coking coal and other metallurgical coals decreased, as well as due to growth of production costs as the volume of explosive and stripping works increased. EBITDA's 44-percent decrease in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter was due to negative price dynamics for the division's nearly entire product range, as well as the decrease in sales of coking coal concentrate, steam coal and coke to third parties. Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov noted: "Last year we continued with large-scale effort to restore our mining volumes. If we compare the overall 2019 mining results with the previous year's, the growth was minimal. At the same time, coal mining in 4Q2019 reached 5.4 million tonnes, which is the highest quarterly result over the last three years. Southern Kuzbass Coal Company was the key contributor here, as it reached a monthly mining level of 1 million tonnes in October and successfully maintains this level. "Stripping works at our mining division's coal facilities went up by 19% year-on-year. We managed to attain this due to implementing investment programs on upgrading our equipment and automobile pool, as well as bringing in contractors. Thanks to those stripping efforts, we expect a stable growth of coal output in mid-term. "We also managed to dramatically improve results at Korshunov Mining Plant, where iron ore concentrate's output in 2019 went up by 24% as compared to 2018. "Despite our success in restoring output, this accounting period also included factors that had a negative impact on our financial dynamics. Last year was characterized by negative price trends on metallurgical coal markets that grew stronger by the year's end. Considering the growth of costs as high levels of stripping works were conducted, this led to increased production costs of products sold, and that in its turn led to decreased profit margins. Moreover, in 4Q2019 coal sales came under pressure from limitations specific for the winter period and shipping conventions in the direction of Russia's Far East ports." Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 92,996 96,882 -4% 19,768 23,425 -16% from contracts with external customers Revenue 37,710 37,549 0% 7,977 10,002 -20% inter-segment EBITDA 39,085 45,516 -14% 5,921 10,590 -44% EBITDA, margin 30% 34% 21% 32% Steel Segment Revenue from contracts with external customers in 2019 went down by 7% year-on-year, and by 11% in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter. This was due to corrections of steel product output and sales as the division's facilities conducted major repairs of their equipment. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's revamping of blast furnace #4 and replacement of converter #1 was the key factor.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)