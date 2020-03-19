DJ EQS-News: PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports the FY2019 Financial Results

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports the FY2019 Financial Results 2020-03-19 / 13:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mechel Reports the FY2019 Financial Results MECHEL REPORTS THE FY2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Consolidated revenue - 296.6 bln rubles (-5% compared to FY2018) EBITDA[*] - 53.4 bln rubles (-29% compared to FY2018) Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO - 2.4 bln rubles Moscow, Russia - March 19, 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the FY2019. Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented: "Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 went down by 29% as compared to 2018. The key factor in that was the decrease in the steel segment's EBITDA due to steel product output and sales reduction as Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant implemented a large-scale facility upgrade. It should be noted that these measures on modernization of our facilities on a short-term horizon will have an undisputedly positive effect on both the output volumes and profitability. For instance , the capacity of the upgraded blast furnace and converter that were put into operation last week will go up 15% following the re-equipment. Moreover, the ecological measures that were part of those repairs will allow to minimize these facilities' impact on the environment. Further efforts in this direction, which will continue in 2020, will enable us to expand our product range, improve both its quality and environmental characteristics. "The mining division's financial results were primarily hit by the negative dynamics of the metallurgical coals market. The decrease in coal mining volumes in the first half of last year, following the overstocking at the end of 2018, also had its impact. At the same time, in 2019 we implemented the program of renewing and restoring our mining equipment and managed to attain high mining levels by the year's end. The fourth quarter's results are the highest since 2016. As the division maintains those high levels and continues to improve them, it will be able to yield good results even as the markets remain volatile. "The cash flow generated by the company enables us to meet our obligations on debt servicing and partly repay our debts. Nevertheless, it will not be enough to keep up with the repayment schedule set by our current loan agreements. We are actively negotiating with our major lenders regarding repayment schedule changes and expect to sign restructuring agreements with banks in the next few months." Consolidated Results For The Full Year 2019 Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 296,567 312,574 -5% 68,376 74,865 -9% from contracts with external customers Operating profit 31,498 49,780 -37% 2,560 8,179 -69% EBITDA 53,428 75,667 -29% 9,361 13,720 -32% EBITDA, margin 18% 24% 14% 18% Profit / (loss) 2,409 12,628 -81% (9,765) (571) 1610% attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO Mechel PAO's Chief Financial Officer Nelli Galeyeva commented: "Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 totaled 53.4 billion rubles. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO went down by 10.2 billion rubles year-on-year and reached 2.4 billion rubles in 2019. The dynamics of this indicator was largely due to the gross profit's decrease by 26.1 billion rubles as revenue from sales to third parties decreased while cost of sales went up. The effect was offset by the growth of foreign exchange gains on foreign currency obligations due to the ruble strengthened against US dollar and euro in the reporting period. "The operating cash flow in 2019 went down by 10.4 billion rubles to 57.7 billion rubles from 68.1 billion rubles as compared to 2018, and slightly decreased to 15.1 billion rubles in 4Q2019 as compared to 15.8 billion rubles in 3Q2019. "In 2019, the Group's finance costs went down by 3.2 billion rubles or 8% as compared to 2018, which was due to a lower Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate and other floating rates, as well as the Group's efforts on restructuring its debt leverage and decreasing borrowing costs. In 4Q2019, finance costs went down by 0.1 billion rubles to 9.4 billion rubles as compared to 9.5 billion rubles in 3Q2019, which also corresponds to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate decrease. "Interest paid in 4Q2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, totaled 7.3 billion rubles, which corresponds to the average quarterly value of this indicator. Interest paid in 2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, totaled 31.2 billion rubles, which is 2.5 billion or 8% less than in 2018 when it totaled 33.7 billion rubles. "In November 2019, Sberbank transferred to VTB Bank its rights to debt payment on the loan granted to the Group's subsidiaries - Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant - for a total of 49 billion rubles, excluding the interest in arrears penalty of 552 million rubles, which may be called for in 2022 and which Sberbank remains entitled to. "The Group's net debt excluding fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and options went down by 23 billion rubles as compared to December 31, 2018, and amounted to 400 billion rubles. This was due to the ruble strengthening against US dollar and euro, as well as the repayment of 20.8 billion rubles of debt, which was partly offset by new loans totaling 7.6 billion rubles, as well as increased lease obligations in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases. "The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio amounted to 7.5 at the end of 2019 as compared to 5.6 at the end of 2018. This figure grew due to EBITDA decrease." Mining Segment Revenue from contracts with external customers in 2019 went down by 4% as compared to 2018. This was due to a coal prices decrease at both domestic and international markets, which was partly offset by an increase in sales volumes. Revenue in 4Q2019 went down by 16% quarter-on-quarter both due to lower prices and a decrease in coking coal concentrate sales to third parties as some coal volumes were redirected to intra-group consumption. At the same time, coking coal concentrate sales grew year-on-year. The division's EBITDA in 2019 went down by 14% year-on-year as prices for coking coal and other metallurgical coals decreased, as well as due to growth of production costs as the volume of explosive and stripping works increased. EBITDA's 44-percent decrease in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter was due to negative price dynamics for the division's nearly entire product range, as well as the decrease in sales of coking coal concentrate, steam coal and coke to third parties. Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov noted: "Last year we continued with large-scale effort to restore our mining volumes. If we compare the overall 2019 mining results with the previous year's, the growth was minimal. At the same time, coal mining in 4Q2019 reached 5.4 million tonnes, which is the highest quarterly result over the last three years. Southern Kuzbass Coal Company was the key contributor here, as it reached a monthly mining level of 1 million tonnes in October and successfully maintains this level. "Stripping works at our mining division's coal facilities went up by 19% year-on-year. We managed to attain this due to implementing investment programs on upgrading our equipment and automobile pool, as well as bringing in contractors. Thanks to those stripping efforts, we expect a stable growth of coal output in mid-term. "We also managed to dramatically improve results at Korshunov Mining Plant, where iron ore concentrate's output in 2019 went up by 24% as compared to 2018. "Despite our success in restoring output, this accounting period also included factors that had a negative impact on our financial dynamics. Last year was characterized by negative price trends on metallurgical coal markets that grew stronger by the year's end. Considering the growth of costs as high levels of stripping works were conducted, this led to increased production costs of products sold, and that in its turn led to decreased profit margins. Moreover, in 4Q2019 coal sales came under pressure from limitations specific for the winter period and shipping conventions in the direction of Russia's Far East ports." Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 92,996 96,882 -4% 19,768 23,425 -16% from contracts with external customers Revenue 37,710 37,549 0% 7,977 10,002 -20% inter-segment EBITDA 39,085 45,516 -14% 5,921 10,590 -44% EBITDA, margin 30% 34% 21% 32% Steel Segment Revenue from contracts with external customers in 2019 went down by 7% year-on-year, and by 11% in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter. This was due to corrections of steel product output and sales as the division's facilities conducted major repairs of their equipment. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's revamping of blast furnace #4 and replacement of converter #1 was the key factor.

The division's EBITDA in 2019 went down by 54% year-on-year. The key factors contributing to this were the decrease in steel output and sales as well as increased production costs as iron ore prices went up. EBITDA for 4Q2019 went down by 26% quarter-on-quarter due to a decrease in sales and the seasonal decline in prices for construction products. Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO's Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted: "The division's operations in 2019 were characterized by a significant volume of running and major repairs at our production facilities. This inevitably affected our operational results and steel product sales. At the same time, these measures will enable us in the future to improve our equipment's reliability and product quality, bring down relative costs and our operations' negative impact on the environment. Last week, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant put into operation its blast furnace #4 and converter #1 after reconstruction. Furthermore, in the end of March at Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant we plan to launch ore thermal furnace # 3. Its reconstruction was performed simultaneously with steelmaking capacities repairs at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. "The market situation had less impact on the division's financial results than sales volumes. Average prices for rebar and hardware which make up half of our shipments, went down by 1-2% year-on-year. At the same time, average rail prices went up by more than 10%, partly due to increased rail export share. Average sale prices for stainless long and flat products, as well as stampings, also demonstrated positive dynamics. "Despite an overall decrease in production volumes, last year we increased and maintained output of those products whose sales yielded high margins. Thus we more than tripled production of stainless flats year-on-year, increased rail sales by 15% and by 2% - other sections produced by Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill. "In order to maintain stable output on our facilities and to expand our product range, we plan a series of equipment repairs and upgrades for 2020. This includes an upgrade of mills in Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's rolling workshop #1 to launch production of heat-strengthened rebar of various diameters. We have acquired and are installing equipment for production and repairs of rolls used for output of sections and rails at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill. Izhstal has scheduled measures aimed at expanding the size range for its round-section rolls and increasing output of hot-rolled products with surface treatment. As part of the steel wire rope facility upgrade investment project, Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant intends to acquire and launch two belt grinding equipment lines and four modern drawing mills." Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 174,850 187,918 -7% 40,559 45,479 -11% from contracts with external customers Revenue 6,107 5,865 4% 1,736 1,335 30% inter-segment EBITDA 12,956 27,990 -54% 2,261 3,060 -26% EBITDA, margin 7% 14% 5% 7% Power Segment Mechel-Energo OOO's Chief Executive Officer Denis Graf noted: "The division's 3% revenue growth in 2019 year-on-year was due to both increase in electricity sales on the bulk market and regulated contracts, and increase in electricity and capacity prices. At the same time, the growth in cost of sales, due to increased prices for raw materials, limited EBITDA's dynamics, so this indicator remained unchanged year-on-year. "Improved financial results in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter was due to seasonal factors as the heating season set in and electricity consumption increased in the winter period." Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue 28,721 27,774 3% 8,050 5,960 35% from contracts with external customers Revenue 15,606 15,471 1% 4,192 3,349 25% inter-segment EBITDA 1,545 1,546 0% 671 593 13% EBITDA, margin 3% 4% 5% 6% *** Alexey Lukashov Director of Investor Relations Mechel PAO Phone: 7-495-221-88-88 Fax: 7-495-221-88-00 alexey.lukashov@mechel.com *** Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products. *** Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions. Attachments to the Press Release Attachment A Non-IFRS financial measures. This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA) represents profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO before Depreciation and amortisation, Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net, Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments, Finance income, Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net, Write-off of trade and other receivables, Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets, Provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts, Write-off of inventories to net realisable value, Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries, Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, Income tax expense (benefit), Effect of pension obligations, Other fines and penalties, Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of trade and other payables and write-off of trade and other payables with expired legal term and Other one-off items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our Revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be similar to EBITDA measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information contained in our consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income. We believe that our adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation, amortisation and impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets are considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with non-current assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry. Our calculation of Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts**[???] is presented below: Mln rubles 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Current loans and borrowings, excluding 370,206 402,417 interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts Interest payable 9,014 7,749 Non-current loans and borrowings 7,205 6,538 Other non-current financial liabilities 48,303 44,510 Other current financial liabilities 147 - less Cash and cash equivalents (3,509) (1,803) Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, 431,366 459,411

fines and penalties on overdue amounts Current lease liabilities 10,353 5,880 Non-current lease liabilities 7,002 2,413 Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on 448,721 467,704 overdue amounts EBITDA can be reconciled to our consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income as follows: Consolidated Mining Steel Power Results Segment Segment*** Segment*** *** Mln rubles 12m 12m 12m 12m 12m 12m 12m 12m 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Profit 2,409 12,628 4,253 11,30 5,938 693 351 (2,63 (loss) 4 1) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO Add: Depreciation 15,176 13,859 8,541 7,621 6,153 5,738 482 500 and amortisation Foreign (19,24 25,775 (4,37 10,77 (14,8 14,96 (24) 37 exchange 1) 6) 1 41) 9 (gain) loss, net Finance 38,830 42,052 24,13 29,15 14,83 13,82 653 581 costs 1 3 9 5 including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments Finance (600) (34,05 (911) (24,4 (450) (9,87 (31) (1,23 income 6) 58) 4) 1) Net result 4,896 10,146 5,885 4,796 (1,00 1,846 18 3,504 on the 6) disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net, write-off of trade and other receivables, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets, provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts and write-off of inventories to net realisable value Net result - (3) - (3) - - - - on the disposal of subsidiaries Profit 1,876 908 701 183 996 637 180 87 attributable to non-controll ing interests Income tax 7,987 2,681 93 5,940 503 (531) 333 (83) expense (benefit) Effect of 235 548 184 515 47 30 4 4 pension obligations Other fines 2,027 1,554 667 (15) 859 788 (419) 781 and penalties Gain on (167) (425) (83) (291) (82) (131) (2) (3) restructurin g and forgiveness of trade and other payables and write-off of trade and other payables with expired legal term EBITDA 53,428 75,667 39,08 45,51 12,95 27,99 1,545 1,546 5 6 6 0 EBITDA, 18% 24% 30% 34% 7% 14% 3% 4% margin Consolidated Mining Steel Power Results Segment Segment*** Segment*** *** Mln rubles 4q 3q 4q 3q 4q 3q 4q 3q 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Loss) (9,765 (571) (5,23 (146) (96) (886) 1,260 55 profit ) 2) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO Add: Depreciation 3,908 4,085 2,216 2,314 1,584 1,637 108 134 and amortisation Foreign (3,352 (1,259 (1,36 545 (1,98 (1,80 (5) 1 exchange ) ) 6) 1) 5) (gain) loss, net Finance 9,391 9,450 5,833 5,793 3,588 3,699 164 158 costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments Finance (66) (44) (171) (129) (82) (106) (7) (8) income Net result 2,331 1,141 4,091 1,238 (1,51 53 (240) (150) on the 9) disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net, write-off of trade and other receivables, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets, provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts and write-off of inventories to net realisable value Profit 623 564 68 248 441 188 116 128 attributable to non-controll ing interests Income tax 5,768 51 185 574 4 286 293 118 expense Effect of 92 41 63 34 27 6 1 1 pension obligations Other fines 505 285 271 123 332 6 (1,01 157 and 9) penalties Gain on (74) (23) (37) (4) (37) (18) - (1) restructurin g and forgiveness of trade and other payables and write-off of trade and other payables with expired legal term EBITDA 9,361 13,720 5,921 10,59 2,261 3,060 671 593 0 EBITDA, 14% 18% 21% 32% 5% 7% 5% 6% margin *** including inter-segmen t operations Income tax, deferred tax related to the consolidated group of taxpayers are not allocated to segments as they are managed on the group basis. Attachment B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended December 31, 2019 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise) Year ended Year ended December December 31, 31, 2019 2018 Revenue from 296,567 312,574 contracts with customers Cost of sales (187,857) (177,756) Gross profit 108,710 134,818 Selling and (54,320) (54,988) distribution expenses Impairment of (1,804) (7,222) goodwill and other non-current assets, net Allowance for (235) (940) expected credit losses on financial assets Taxes other than (5,282) (4,834) income taxes Administrative and (16,316) (18,765) other operating expenses Other operating 745 1,711 income Total selling, (77,212) (85,038) distribution and operating income and (expenses), net Operating profit 31,498 49,780 600 34,056 Finance income Finance costs (38,830) (42,052) including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments Foreign exchange gain 19,241 (25,775) (loss), net Share of profit of 28 10 associates, net Other income 239 512 Other expenses (504) (314) Total other income (19,226) (33,563) and (expense), net Profit before tax 12,272 16,217 Income tax expense (7,987) (2,681) Profit for the period 4,285 13,536 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 2,409 12,628 of Mechel PAO Non-controlling 1,876 908 interests Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive (1,771) (9) (loss) income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: Exchange differences (1,771) (9) on translation of foreign operations Other comprehensive (867) 487 income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: Re-measurement of (867) 487 defined benefit plans Other comprehensive (2,638) 478 (loss) income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive 1,647 14,014 income for the period, net of tax Attributable to: Equity shareholders (210) 13,096 of Mechel PAO Non-controlling 1,857 918 interests Earnings per share Weighted average 416,256,510 416,270,745 number of common shares Earnings per share 5.79 30.34 (Russian rubles per share) attributable to common equity shareholders, basic and diluted CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of December 31, 2019 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) December 31, December 2019 31, 2018 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant 196,992 189,879 and equipment Mineral 31,075 32,068 licenses Goodwill and 13,652 16,883 other intangible assets Investments in 321 293 associates Deferred tax 3,648 5,488 assets Other 553 630 non-current assets Non-current 232 244 financial assets Total 246,473 245,485 non-current assets Current assets Inventories 39,773 43,423 Income tax 65 121 receivables Trade and other 15,340 17,612 receivables Other current 6,982 8,673 assets

Other current 363 508 financial assets Cash and cash 3,509 1,803 equivalents Total current 66,032 72,140 assets Total assets 312,505 317,625 Equity and liabilities Equity Common shares 4,163 4,163 Preferred 840 833 shares Treasury shares (63) - Additional 24,434 24,378 paid-in capital Accumulated (848) 1,771 other comprehensive (loss) income Accumulated (273,754) (274,186) deficit Equity (245,228) (243,041) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO Non-controlling 11,631 9,846 interests Total equity (233,597) (233,195) Non-current liabilities Loans and 7,205 6,538 borrowings Lease 7,002 2,413 liabilities Other 48,303 44,510 non-current financial liabilities Other 105 120 non-current liabilities Pension 4,933 3,819 obligations Provisions 5,238 3,719 Deferred tax 13,877 13,506 liabilities Total 86,663 74,625 non-current liabilities Current liabilities Loans and 381,317 412,294 borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 11,111 million and RUB 9,877 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Trade and other 38,391 34,800 payables Lease 10,353 5,880 liabilities Income tax 9,161 6,425 payable Taxes and 9,228 6,106 similar charges payable other than income tax Advances 5,816 5,096 received and other current liabilities Pension 615 772 obligations Provisions 4,558 4,822 Total current 459,439 476,195 liabilities Total 546,102 550,820 liabilities Total equity 312,505 317,625 and liabilities CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the year ended December 31, 2019 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) Year Year ended ended Decemb December er 31, 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 4,285 13,536 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of 15,176 13,859 property, plant and equipment and amortisation of mineral licenses and other intangible assets Foreign exchange (19,24 25,775 (gain) loss, net 1) Deferred income tax 2,288 (2,596) expense (benefit) Changes in allowance 73 517 for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and other receivables and payables, net Write-off of 1,763 1,162 inventories to net realisable value Impairment of goodwill 2,880 7,953 and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-off of non-current assets Finance income (600) (34,056) Finance costs 38,830 42,052 including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease payments Provisions for legal 3,630 4,940 claims, taxes and other provisions Other 198 575 Changes in working capital items Trade and other 1,546 1,354 receivables Inventories (1,511 (7,858) ) Trade and other 4,037 4,150 payables Advances received 650 485 Taxes payable and 5,151 683 other liabilities Other assets 1,238 (851) (2,735 (3,562) ) Income tax paid Net cash provided by 57,658 68,118 operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 76 188 Royalty and other 17 3 proceeds associated with disposal of subsidiaries Proceeds from loans 313 9 issued and other investments Proceeds from 211 215 disposals of property, plant and equipment Purchases of property, (6,282 (5,472) plant and equipment ) Purchases of - (150) intangible assets Interest paid, (256) (440) capitalised Net cash used in (5,921 (5,647) investing activities ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans 7,599 76,504 and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 214 million and RUB 918 million for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Repayment of loans and (20,77 (97,269) borrowings, including 2) payments from factoring arrangement of RUB 2,222 million and RUB 435 million for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Repayment of other - (442) current financial liabilities Dividends paid to (1,515 (1,386) shareholders of Mechel ) PAO Dividends paid to (16) (8) non-controlling interests Interest paid, (30,92 (33,308) including fines and 3) penalties Repayment of lease (2,276 (2,780) liabilities ) Effect of sale and 248 - leaseback transactions Deferred payments for (341) (629) acquisition of assets Deferred consideration (361) (3,968) paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods Net cash used in (48,35 (63,286) financing activities 7) Foreign exchange (891) 63 (gain) loss on cash and cash equivalents, net Changes in allowance (2) (91) for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents Net increase 2,487 (843) (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,803 2,452 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash 380 1,223 equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period 3,509 1,803 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Cash and cash 2,867 380 equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [*] EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A. **[???] Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements.

