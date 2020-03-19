As the Planet Witnesses Increase in Pollution, Opportunities Arise for Air Purification Systems Market Players: TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2027, the global air purification systems market will see an increase in market worth from USD 8.45 bn. in 2018 to USD 21.9 bn. by the end of the stated period. A number of factors underscore growth in the market, the most prominent being rapidly deteriorating air quality.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Rapid industrialization marks economic growth worldwide, particularly in the developing regions. This leads to increase in pollution level, hampering air quality. As health issue emerge due this factor, demand for air purification systems sees an upward rise."

Key Findings of Global Air Purification Systems Market:

The exhaust filtration segment is witnessing growth due to increase in demand from automotive sector

Technology-wise, HEPA purifiers will be most useful owing to very high efficiency - remove 99.97% pollutants

Asia Pacific to be at the forefront of growth in the global air purification systems market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Global Air Purification Systems Market:

Growth in global air purification systems market is owed to a number of factors, as per Transparency Market Research. Major trends and drivers, as identified by the company, are outlined below:

Indoor air quality is deteriorating rapidly, generating demand for air purification system over the forecast period

A number of health issues related to poor air quality are witnessing an increase in incidence, resulting in higher demand for purifiers

Increase in construction volumes worldwide in general, and China and India in particular, to contribute to growth in the market

and in particular, to contribute to growth in the market Demand from industrial sector to be high - owing to reduction in efficiency of plant machinery caused by dust, and strict emission norms emerging in a number of countries

Consumer awareness regarding poor air quality and its negative impact on health is generating demand in the market

Regional Analysis of Global Air Purification Systems Market:

Asia Pacific region to continue holding a sizeable portion of the market share; the region is set to chart a significant growth rate over the forecast period

region to continue holding a sizeable portion of the market share; the region is set to chart a significant growth rate over the forecast period Growth charted by APAC to be a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization activities marking the region

Europe , and North America to register moderate growth rate from 2019 to 2027

Competitive Analysis of Global Air Purification Systems Market:

Key players in the market include Camfil Group, 3M Company, Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Mann+Hummel, LG Electronics Inc., SPX Flow, Clarcor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation.

Company, Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Mann+Hummel, LG Electronics Inc., SPX Flow, Clarcor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation. Technological advancement is at the forefront of growth strategies; focus to be on energy efficiency and optimum purification over the forecast period

Other strategies of growth often deployed by market players include mergers and acquisitions, and operational expansion

The global air purification systems market has been segmented as below:

Technology

HEPA Purifier

Ionic Air Purifier

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier

Activated Carbon Purifier

Others

Impurity

Oil &Mist Collectors

Smoke Collectors

Fume Extraction

Exhaust Filtration

Others

End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

